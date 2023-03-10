– BKW wins four orders for expansion in Germany BKW is building high-voltage power lines in four German regions. The order volume totals around 150 million euros.

BKW intends to build high-voltage lines in central and northern Germany by the end of 2025 and October 2026 respectively. Photo: zvg/BKW

The energy group BKW has won major orders for the expansion of the German high-voltage grid. In central and northern Germany, LTBleitungsbau, which has belonged to BKW since 2019, is specifically involved in the construction of four high-voltage lines, as BKW announced on Friday.

The lines are scheduled to be completed between the end of 2025 and October 2026. In this way, BKW is making a significant contribution to grid expansion in Germany and to the transformation of the German energy system. According to the communiqué, the order volume is between 11.6 and 65 million euros, with a total of around 150 million euros.

