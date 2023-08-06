Proli (Missoni): “Quality and creativity, so Made in Italy wins again”

MILANO — On its 70th birthday, Missoni is growing by double digits, investing in digital, opening hotels all over the world, renovating the flagship store in via Verri, and with revenues doubled in 5 years, it is back in the sights of financial and luxury interlocutors, who are hungry for Italian brands, as has just happened to Valentino and Gianvito Rossi. The CEO Livio Proli, at the helm of the company since 2020, after the entry of the FSI fund (42% of the capital) and alongside the Missonis (58%), sees pink.

