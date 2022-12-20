Prometeia remains optimistic about the growth of the Italian GDP and still believes that Italy’s surprise can continue in 2023: “There are many risks, the path is once again narrow, but the Italian economy could emerge from the energy crisis keeping pace with the other major economies in the euro area, after showing even greater resilience in the post pandemic, as never before in the last 25 years“.

Not for nothing, we read in its Prometeia Forecast Report of December 2022, “Prometeia revises growth estimates upwards for 2022 to +3.9% from +3.4% in September” and, in spite of “many challenges, for 2023 the forecast is still improved to +0.4% – higher than the Eurozone average – from the previous one +0.1%”.

In short: “Italy’s surprise can continue in 2023 as well”.

“These performances beyond expectations are possible above all thanks to the fiscal policy measures which in recent years have contrasted the recession, supporting households and businesses – reads the analysis – Having avoided a technical recession this winter, a substantial year of halt to GDP growth will still be in the scenario of Prometeia the macroeconomic price paid to the gas crisis linked to the conflict in Ukraine

Prometeia: Italy scenario based on three conditions

“A path, all in all virtuous if commensurate with the intensity of the shock, which according to Prometeia is based on three conditions” which are listed below:

Fall in inflation in 2023

“Prometeia estimates that inflation will drop rapidly in 2023, settling at 5.8% (against 8.4% in 2022)”.

However, there is a caveat:

“Even in the hypothesis of a return in gas prices starting from next spring, however, energy costs will remain structurally higher than in the past and households and businesses will have to adapt their consumption habits to this change. The price of energy in a climate transition context will be one of the dominant themes of the scenarios for many years to come”.

“As known, inflation is not affecting all operators with the same intensity. While those who can pass on the cost increases they suffer downstream are doing so, it is above all families who bear the brunt”.

“The hardest hit would appear to be those who are employed, given that wages are not chasing price increases, and certainly the households with the lowest income and savings. The higher-income households, the ones that presumably hoarded ‘excess’ savings during the pandemic, instead they are more capable of withstanding the impact of this blaze”.

The effect, anticipates Prometeia, is that “There will be then a reduction in the real value of accumulated savings and wealth and a reduction in the propensity to save, which is quickly returning to pre-crisis levels.

Monetary policy must not accelerate tightening

From Prometeia comes a warning to the ECB by Christine Lagarde, which last week sparked strong reactions among the representatives of the Meloni government.

The European Central Bank announced yet another monetary tightening, this time on a smaller scale, equal to 50 basis points, after the two increases of 75 basis points of the two previous meetings of its Governing Council.

Frankfurt anticipated however “significant new rate hikes” to fight ainflation still too high. However, Lagarde’s ECB did not stop there, launching the much feared QT-Quantitative Tightening.

A piece of news that had the effect, in the case of Italy, of bringing rates on 10-year BTPs – among the most sensitive to more stringent conditions for accessing financing – to rise by more than over 40 basis pointsagainst a sell off from short circuit, on BTPs, which was the strongest, on a weekly basis, since last June.

In this regard, Prometeia wrote that “an essential condition (for its outlook) is also that monetary policy does not overplay its hand in obtaining a rapid return of inflation, thus generating a real recession”. And that the “The recent statements of the ECB President Christine Lagarde are not very reassuring in this sense. In this circumstance, our country would risk paying a very high cost, because the cost of servicing the public debt would rise to levels that could further jeopardize growth, requiring corrective measures”.

Fiscal policy must remain on a virtuous path

That said, Prometeia is certainly not for spend-and-spread-style policies, well aware of the thorn in Italy’s side: public debt too high.

And so Italy sends a very specific message:

“Debt will have to return to a path of gradual reduction. The cost of debt has already risen on the back of rapidly rising rates, and will have to confront the markets more openly in the future, given the end of the European Central Bank’s debt purchase programs and the progressive divestment of portfolio securities (the QT to be precise) which will make it necessary to place all the new debt that will be generated with private investors, domestic and foreign”.

With regard to the Meloni manoeuvre, the independent economic research institute recalls that “the new executive presented the its first Budget Lawcurrently under discussion in Parliament: a maneuver of limited dimensions, 39 billion euros gross in 2023, of which an important part, 23 billion, goes to refinance measures already in force, from the contrast to expensive energy to cutting the tax wedge“.

It is specified that the maneuver of the Meloni government “is expansionary only for 2023, for 1.1 percentage points of GDP, with a composition that limits its impact on growth to 0.2 points”.

“In the next years – warns Prometeia – when presumably the rules of the Stability Pact will come back into force currently suspended (or a reformed version thereof), the maneuver will be essentially neutral. The Italian economy will therefore not be able to rely more on an expansionary fiscal policy, and only the interventions financed by the PNRR if properly employed, they will be able to provide substantial support for growth“.