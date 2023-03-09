Recently, Wu You, an alumnus of China University of Mining and Technology, was sued in court by the foundation of his alma mater for failing to fulfill his promise of donating RMB 11 million, and became the executor of dishonesty.

[The Epoch Times, March 09, 2023]Recently, Wu You, an alumnus of China University of Mining and Technology, was sued by the alma mater foundation for failing to fulfill the donation promise of 11 million yuan (RMB, the same below), and became the executor of dishonesty. He also became a dishonest executor and an old Lai in 2021 because he refused to implement the settlement agreement without justified reasons.

Caixin.com reported on March 8 that Wu You was sued by the alma mater foundation for failing to fulfill the 11 million donation promise. On February 21, Wu You was included in the dishonest list and received a consumption restriction order.

According to public information, in July 2022, the dispute over the gift contract between the two parties will be held in Xuzhou for the first time. In January 2023, Wu You was listed as the person subject to execution, and the execution target was more than 11 million yuan.

At present, the donor has not made the latest response on this matter.

Jimu News reported that on the 9th, they tried to contact Wu You through multiple channels, but received no response. I have called the foundation and the school to understand the incident. A staff member of the Secretariat of the China University of Mining and Technology Education Development Foundation said, “I don’t know, so it’s inconvenient to answer.” Another insider revealed that the school had previously negotiated with the donor (to fulfill the donation promise).

On April 10, 2019, China University of Mining and Technology celebrated its 110th anniversary. At that time, it publicly announced that Wu You, an alumnus of the 2008 class, donated 11 million yuan to support the development of the school. Liu Bo, Secretary of the Party Committee of the school, accepted the donation on behalf of the school, and Li Qiang, Vice President of the school, signed the donation agreement with Wu You on behalf of the school. It is reported that this is the largest single donation received by the school since its establishment.

According to the official website of China University of Mining and Technology, Wu You said in a speech at his alma mater in 2019, “Back to the original starting point, the best university in the world, China University of Mining and Technology.” “After listening to “My Home in China University of Mining and Technology” more than 200 times, It still sounds so good.” “I may be the only person in the global blockchain field with more than ten years of mining experience. In 2008, I enrolled to study mineral processing and mine coal mines.”

In 2020, Wu You said in an interview with the self-media “Node Finance”: “At that time, I thought that donating 1.1 million was a bit small, and donating 110 million was a bit too much, so I chose the number of 11 million.”

Based on the news of the tens of millions of donations, Wu You was listed on the “China‘s Top 100 Donations (2019)” released by the China Philanthropy Research Institute of Beijing Normal University and the China International Philanthropy Institute, ranking 90th and the only post-90s among them.

According to public information, Wu You is an alumnus of China University of Mining and Technology who majored in mineral processing in 2008. He is the founding partner of Mirror Lake Capital and is committed to the multi-dimensional integration of traditional industries and innovative economies.

According to the 2019 news on the official website of China University of Mining and Technology, the founding partner of Youjinghu Capital manages a fund of 4.6 billion yuan.

In 2020, Wu You said in an interview with the media, “We manage 4.75 billion yuan and 280 million U.S. dollars, which is far from enough for industrial investment. Ten years later, I want to build a fund with a management scale of 20 billion U.S. dollars.” Wu You claimed on many occasions that Mirror Lake Capital invested in “Beijing Meets Seattle”, “Nine-story Demon Tower”, “Crossover Singer” and “Crossover Comedy King” in terms of entertainment, and acquired dozens of psychiatric hospitals in terms of medical treatment , and invested in two Nobel Prize projects related to ovarian cancer and breast cancer.

However, on February 17, 2022, Mirror Lake Capital issued a statement stating that the company has no founders surnamed Wu, no partners, executives, or shareholders surnamed Wu.

The mainland Qixinbao information shows that the company Wu You participated in is called “Xinyu Jinghu Hechang Investment Management Co., Ltd. (abbreviation: Jinghu Hechang)”, the legal representative is Zhao Bin, and the actual controller of the company is Wu You.

The equity penetration chart shows that Jinghu Hechang also holds a 46% stake in Beijing Jinghu Management Consulting Co., Ltd. The legal representative of Beijing Jinghu Management Consulting Co., Ltd. is Wu You. At the same time, Wu You also serves as the legal person of Beijing Jinghu Fanglue Technology Co., Ltd.

According to an article on Jinghu Hechang’s official WeChat account on January 22, 2018, Wu You participated in the annual summit of “New Capital Revitalizes New Industries” in Moganshan, Deqing, Zhejiang, and discussed “New Capital Revitalizes New Health Industry”. Give a keynote speech.

This time, Wu You was listed as Lao Lai, and some netizens posted, “The ceremony was also held, and the lecture was also held. I turned around and released the pigeons of my alma mater. How much ability can you do? If you donated 1 million at the beginning, the school will also donate. Would be proud to have an alumni like you. Why bother.”

