Promote stable foreign trade and foreign investment. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange issued a document to promote cross-border trade and investment and financing facilitation – Finance – China Industry Network

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange recently issued a notice aimed at promoting stable foreign trade and foreign investment. The notice outlines various measures to enhance cross-border trade and investment facilitation, including 4 current account policy measures and 5 capital account policy measures.

According to Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the new policies and measures are designed to meet the evolving demands of business entities for foreign exchange facilitation. In light of the increasing diversification of cross-border investment and financing activities, the notice seeks to support technological innovation and small, medium, and micro-enterprises.

One of the key aspects of the notice is its focus on optimizing foreign exchange management for market procurement trade. The measures aim to promote the innovative development of new trade formats and to support market procurement merchants in handling foreign exchange collection and settlement more efficiently.

The notice also includes measures to support cross-border financing for start-up technology companies. It is intended to help early-stage technology companies overcome barriers to obtaining cross-border financing, reducing corporate financing costs, and facilitating businesses’ access to foreign debt within certain limits.

Additionally, the notice seeks to facilitate the establishment and development of businesses in China by foreign-invested enterprises. It includes measures to simplify capital account business procedures and processes, as well as pilot projects to streamline registration procedures for domestic reinvestment business.

Overall, the issuance of the notice reflects the State Administration of Foreign Exchange’s commitment to deepening reforms, supporting stable foreign trade and investment, and better serving the high-quality development of the real economy. The measures outlined in the notice are expected to have a positive impact on cross-border trade and investment facilitation, providing greater support to businesses engaging in foreign trade and investment activities.

