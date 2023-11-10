Promoting Cross-Border Investment Between China and the Middle East: A Focus on International Trade and Sustainable Development

China Promotes Cross-Border Investment with the Middle East

November 09, 2023 – At the “China-Middle East Cross-border Investment Industry Cooperation and Sustainable Development” forum held during the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting, Ren Hongbin, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and President of the China Chamber of International Commerce, emphasized the importance of promoting cross-border investment between China and the Middle East.

Ren Hongbin highlighted the strong partnership between China and the Middle East, stating that the two regions have seen fruitful cooperation under the framework of jointly building the “Belt and Road” over the past decade. China has been the largest trading partner in the Middle East, with the Middle East being China‘s most important energy supplier.

With the Chinese market offering ample opportunities for investment, Ren Hongbin encouraged Middle Eastern financial institutions and enterprises to seize the opportunity to expand their investments in China. He specifically mentioned fields such as energy and chemicals, information technology, digital economy, biomedicine, and new energy vehicles as potential areas for investment.

Furthermore, Ren Hongbin outlined the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade’s plans to promote cross-border investment and cooperation between China and the Middle East. He stressed the organization’s role in connecting governments and enterprises, unblocking supply and demand, and expanding the international circle of friends to facilitate industrial cooperation and sustainable development.

The promotion of cross-border investment is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the economic ties between China and the Middle East, further promoting mutual cooperation and development.

