Promoting Financial Literacy and Security: Police and Banks Join Hands in Anti-Fraud Campaign

Pengjiang District, Jiangmen City – In an effort to increase financial literacy and awareness of financial security, the Pengjiang Branch of the Jiangmen Public Security Bureau and the street office of Pengjiang District collaborated with the Xincheng Police Station and local banks to organize a community event called “Yingxin to protect Ping An for the people” on July 13. The Pudong Development Bank Jiangmen Branch actively participated in the event and organized anti-fraud awareness campaigns for the community.

The event began with the performance of an original song called “Moving Forward” by the Pengjiang Public Security. Wu Jianming, deputy head of Pengjiang District and director of the Public Security Bureau, delivered a speech at the event and presented a plaque for the joint construction of police and banks to the participating banks. Liang Junjian, vice president of the bank, also attended the event and received an award for joint construction.

During the event, the bank conducted a 100-day national anti-fraud publicity campaign with the theme “Police and Banks Hand in Hand, Anti-Fraud Together”. Representatives from the bank explained common cases of telecom fraud and provided countermeasures to residents who attended the campaign. Promotional materials were distributed, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as the elderly and teenagers who are more likely to fall victim to scams. The aim was to raise awareness and prevent financial fraud.

To engage residents and enhance their knowledge, a financial knowledge prize-winning question and answer session was set up at the event site. Participants who collected four stamps could exchange them for small gifts, making the learning experience enjoyable and relaxed. The initiative aimed to popularize financial knowledge and improve consumers’ awareness of financial safety.

Over 1,000 people participated in the event, and more than 300 informational leaflets were distributed. Additionally, the bank addressed over 50 inquiries from the attendees. Participants expressed their appreciation for the joint efforts of the bank and the police to promote anti-fraud knowledge, enabling them to gain a better understanding of financial practices and develop anti-fraud skills.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Jiangmen Branch is committed to continuing its public anti-fraud awareness campaigns, ensuring the safety of consumers’ finances, and enhancing the public’s sense of financial security and well-being.

Source: Jinyang.com

Picture: Photo courtesy of the interviewee

Editor: Wang Danyang

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

