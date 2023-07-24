Promoting High-Level Technological Self-Reliance: The Rise of “Little Giant” Enterprises on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board

Sci-Tech Innovation Board Supports Specialized and Special New “Little Giant” Enterprises

Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the announcement list for the fifth batch of national-level specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises. Many companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board were included in the list. Out of the 308 selected companies, 40 are from the sci-tech innovation board.

Previously, 268 companies on the sci-tech innovation board were selected for the first four batches of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s list of national-level specialized and special new “Little Giants.”

The recent announcement revealed that the selected companies for the fifth batch are mainly concentrated in integrated circuits, high-end equipment manufacturing, new energy, new materials, and other industries. These companies have shown significant potential in their respective fields.

For example, Juchen shares announced its successful audit for the fifth batch of specialized, special, and new “little giant” enterprises. Since its listing in December 2019, the company’s product competitiveness has improved continuously. According to third-party statistics, the company is now the third-largest supplier of EEPROM chips globally, with a 14.6% share in the global EEPROM market in 2022.

The Science and Technology Innovation Board has provided a fertile ground for the growth of specialized, special, and new small and medium-sized enterprises. It has become a booster for the high-quality development of the industrial chain.

The board supports sci-tech innovation companies in filling the gaps and weak links in the industrial chain. They accelerate breakthroughs in short-term areas and effectively connect the “breakpoints” and clear the “blockage points” in the chain. Nanomicro Technology, for instance, has broken foreign monopoly in nano-microsphere materials and has promoted domestic products’ entry into developed markets.

The board also supports technological innovation companies with technological advantages. These companies grow bigger and stronger in their advantageous fields, reinforcing the foundation for the high-quality development of the industrial chain. Zhongfu Shenying, a leader in high-performance carbon fiber, has achieved significant breakthroughs in the industrialization of carbon fiber by building efficient R&D management systems.

The recent release of the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy” added strong impetus to the private sector. Among the companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, over 90% are private enterprises, foreign-funded enterprises, or enterprises without actual controllers. The proportion of specialized and new “little giant” companies on the board is as high as 95%.

As the Science and Technology Innovation Board enters its fourth year, it has become a catalyst for the capital market’s support for the real economy and the growth of the private economy. Since its establishment, the total IPO funds raised have exceeded 850 billion yuan, accounting for 40% of the total raised during the same period. Additionally, 164 sci-tech innovation board companies have released 191 refinancing plans, raising a planned amount of 285.664 billion yuan.

To assist companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, various innovative systems have been launched. The equity incentive system, in particular, has proven effective. Many companies on the board have utilized the second type of restricted stock as an incentive tool, covering over 70,000 employees. The use of equity incentives has resulted in improved company performance and accelerated research and development.

The Science and Technology Innovation Board continues to provide crucial support for specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises, contributing to the high-level technological self-reliance, stability, and long-term development of China‘s industrial chain.

