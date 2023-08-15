Promoting High-Quality Development Through Innovation-Driven Reform and Empowerment: The First Demonstrations in Implementing the Spirit of the Plenary Session of the County Party Committee

Implement the spirit of the plenary session of the county party committee丨Innovation-driven reform and empowerment are the first demonstrations in promoting high-quality development

Jiashan County – In the laboratory of Zhejiang Saijin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. located in the county development zone, R&D personnel are testing a new generation of front-opening wafer transfer boxes. These innovative products are expected to target the high-end process below 28nm and be launched in the second half of the year. Fu Bo, the company’s operations director, highlighted that the company’s new products have broken the monopoly of foreign companies, marking a significant milestone in product commercialization and localization.

Saijin Semiconductor has experienced rapid development thanks to its excellent technical level and a supportive environment for scientific and technological innovation. In the first half of the year, the company invested nearly 9 million yuan in research and development expenses, with annual sales expected to reach 200 million yuan. Fu Bo acknowledged the government subsidies for hardware investment and the supporting policies for the introduction of R&D talents, which have provided confidence for the company’s establishment in Jiashan.

The plenary session of the county party committee has emphasized the importance of driving science and technology innovation with strong leadership. To implement this vision, the county has taken actions such as deepening the “double increase” initiative for science and technology enterprises and building a pilot incubation base for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. Substantial policy support, including cashing out over 75 million yuan of support funds and completing 84% of the annual budget, has been provided. Additionally, a tiered funding support system of up to 50 million yuan has been formulated to support the development of technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises.

Liu Wanwan, head of the high-tech and industrialization department at the County Science and Technology Bureau, stated that efforts will be made to expand the high-tech enterprise cultivation pool and provide precise guidance based on the strength of the enterprise’s innovation ability. This approach will contribute to the sustainable development model of “reserving a batch, cultivating a batch, recommending a batch, and identifying a batch”. The county aims to add over 100 new high-tech enterprises and more than 150 small and medium-sized scientific and technological enterprises in the province this year.

In addition to innovation drive, Jiashan County is also focused on deepening reforms and optimizing the environment to improve the value-added effect of government services. Recent face-to-face consultations have been held to discuss preliminary licensing matters for various projects, including the Jiashan Economic Development Zone Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park (Phase I) project, the expansion project of Zhejiang Xinghui New Material Technology Co., Ltd., and the Yuanfang Logistics Commercial Business and Warehousing Center project. These consultations aim to promote the early start of these projects.

To further improve service efficiency, the County Enterprise Service Center has signed an entrustment agreement with Zhejiang Xinghui New Material Technology Co., Ltd. on the spot. A dedicated team will be assigned to follow up on the project and provide customized agency services. By coordinating the timing of the certificate processing, the efficiency will be enhanced, ensuring the project can start construction as soon as possible.

Jiashan County has been actively working on improving the business environment through the innovative “178” government service system. By understanding the needs of enterprises and providing door-to-door services, the county has effectively solved issues such as “difficult, slow, and complicated handling”. This has led to improved service efficiency and the optimization and upgrading of the business environment. For instance, agency services have been provided for 264 projects, saving companies about one month of processing time.

Looking ahead, the county development zone is striving to create a business brand known for its efficiency and considerate service. Measures such as improving completion acceptance services in the later stages of project construction and strengthening multi-departmental linkage will be implemented. These efforts aim to accelerate comprehensive acceptance work and ensure that each project can commence production as soon as possible, reinforcing the positive business environment in the county development zone.