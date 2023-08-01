Promoting High-Quality Development: Yangzhou Mayor Emphasizes Support for Foreign-Funded Enterprises

Yangzhou Municipal Party Committee and Acting Mayor, Pan Guoqiang, recently conducted a visit and investigation of several foreign-funded enterprises in the city. During his visit, he emphasized the importance of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech on Jiangsu’s work and encouraged the strengthening of project construction and optimization of business-related services. The aim is to encourage foreign-funded enterprises to establish strong roots in Yangzhou and contribute to the high-quality development of the city’s open economy.

One of the companies visited by Pan Guoqiang was Sa Luojia Medical Supplies Co., Ltd., located in the Yangzhou Comprehensive Bonded Area. The mayor inspected the factory closely, checking on the company’s production and operation. He also engaged in detailed discussions with the company, urging them to maximize their advantages, seize opportunities in the industry, and focus on product innovation and market development. He further encouraged the expansion of production capacity and production lines to enhance the enterprise’s scale and size.

During his visit to Senou Automotive Interior Materials Co., Ltd., Pan Guoqiang gained insights into the company’s technology, market demand, and operating efficiency. He expressed satisfaction with the company’s new breakthroughs and developments.

Another significant development Pan Guoqiang addressed was the upcoming trial production of the first-phase project of Keba Biology. Furthermore, he was briefed on the progress of the second-phase project and expressed hope for faster equipment commissioning, accelerated clinical research and commercialization of new drugs, and early product launches. He emphasized the importance of providing necessary support and services to ensure the project’s success, urging territorial and relevant departments to fulfill their responsibilities.

Pan Guoqiang stressed that foreign-funded enterprises are crucial for the high-quality economic and social development of Yangzhou City. He called for intensified efforts to stabilize foreign investment, enhance enterprise development confidence, encourage reinvestment of retained profits, attract more follow-up projects, and cultivate industrial advantages continuously. The mayor highlighted the need to strengthen the work of attracting foreign capital, innovate investment attraction methods, and promote Yangzhou as an attractive destination for multinational company headquarters. Additionally, he emphasized creating a first-class business environment, improving park infrastructure, enhancing government-enterprise interaction, timely addressing enterprise difficulties, providing efficient government services, and facilitating the better and greater development of foreign-funded enterprises.

The visit was attended by Xu Zhigang, secretary-general of the municipal government.

