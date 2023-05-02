Promoting stability and improving quality stimulates greater vitality of opening up_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

Core point of view:Mao Tonghui, a columnist for China Economic Network, believes that ensuring a reasonable increase in quantity with a stable scale and promoting an effective improvement in quality with an excellent structure is not only a necessary move for my country’s foreign trade to cope with challenges and consolidate the current “stability” foundation, but also foresight and continuous cultivation. The strategic layout of the “advantage” advantage.

Foreign trade is an important part of the national economy. The General Office of the State Council recently issued the “Opinions on Promoting the Stable Scale and Optimum Structure of Foreign Trade” (hereinafter referred to as the “Opinions”), emphasizing the need to “make greater efforts to promote the stable scale and optimal structure of foreign trade to ensure the realization of the goal of promoting stability and improving quality of imports and exports.”

At present, my country has become the world‘s largest trader of goods, the largest exporter of goods, the second largest importer of goods, and the second largest trader of services. Foreign trade plays an important role in my country’s deep participation in global industrial division and cooperation, efficient use of domestic and international resources, and improvement of international competitiveness in industrial and economic development.

In the first quarter of this year, the total value of my country’s import and export of goods trade was 9.89 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.8%, and the overall growth rate was 2.6 percentage points higher than that in the fourth quarter of last year. In the first quarter, the growth rate of imports and exports increased month by month, and my country’s foreign trade showed a continuous upward trend.

But at the same time, it must be noted that my country’s foreign trade situation is still complicated and severe, and it still faces many difficulties and challenges. It should be said that ensuring a reasonable increase in volume with a stable scale and promoting an effective improvement in quality with an excellent structure is not only a necessary move for my country’s foreign trade to cope with challenges and consolidate the current “stability” foundation, but also a foresight and continuous cultivation of “progressive” advantages strategic layout.

The “Opinions” released this time not only focus on market demand, insist on problem-oriented and precise efforts, but also focus on smoothing the domestic and international dual cycles, focusing on promoting stability and improving quality. Overall, the policy measures put forward in the “Opinions” mainly involve policy support, factor guarantees, mechanism innovation, digital empowerment, and environmental optimization. , the policy should.

Of course, in order to promote the stability and quality of foreign trade and stimulate greater vitality of opening up, all parties need to accelerate and accurately implement the various policies issued in the “Opinions”.

In terms of promoting stability, we must give full play to the role of domestic and foreign exhibition platforms, make good use of bilateral and multilateral free trade promotion mechanisms such as the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP), deeply integrate into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and increase the development of international markets strength. Recently, the Ministry of Finance and other departments have issued a tax exemption policy for imported exhibits, making it clear that import exhibits sold within the tax-free quota for the Canton Fair held in 2023 within the exhibition period determined by the Ministry of Commerce are exempt from import duties, import value-added tax and consumption tax.

In terms of quality improvement, on the one hand, we must continue to deepen supply-side structural reforms, and continuously increase the proportion of high-tech manufacturing, high-quality service industries, and new energy products in the foreign trade structure; Implement digital empowerment, accelerate the pace of modernization of the industrial base, actively cultivate and develop new business models such as cross-border e-commerce, and continuously optimize the foreign trade development environment, make up for shortcomings, improve efficiency, promote trade facilitation, and promote the circulation of the industrial chain and supply chain unimpeded.

It is worth mentioning that the relevant departments not only need to send policy “timely rain”, but also need to dynamically pay attention to the comprehensive effect of policy implementation. For example, we can speed up the release of policy dividends in fiscal and taxation, finance, and trade facilitation in a timely manner based on the development needs of some foreign trade companies. In addition, visits, follow-up services, and detailed measures can also be strengthened. In response to the development needs of enterprises, we will support as much as possible; as for the policies and measures that have been introduced, we will optimize what can be optimized.

my country’s economy is resilient, has great potential, and is full of vitality. The fundamentals of long-term improvement have not changed, and the development trend of foreign trade has not changed while maintaining stability and improving quality. It is believed that the implementation of the “Opinions” and the gradual release of policy effects will surely stimulate the vitality of opening up and promote the stability and long-term development of foreign trade. (Mao Tonghui, columnist of China Economic Net)

