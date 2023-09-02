Vigorously Promote the Deep Integration of the Digital Economy and the Real Economy

The Party Group of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Communist Party of China has emphasized the need to vigorously promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. This call comes following the proposal made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to build a modern industrial system and focus on the development of the economy on the real economy. General Secretary Xi Jinping has also stressed the importance of accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy.

Promoting the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy is a major decision made by the Party Central Committee, under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, to coordinate the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world. The digital economy is a new economic form that has had extensive impacts on human production and life. It is a leap in human economic form, bringing forth new technologies, new formats, and new applications that drive economic growth.

The deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy is of great significance for promoting high-quality development and building a modern socialist country. It is an important way to build a new development pattern and a new industrialization. By promoting the deep integration, the resilience and vitality of China‘s economic development can be enhanced, leading to the expansion of new industries and the improvement of resource allocation efficiency. This integration also strengthens the industrial chain and supply chain, reducing transaction costs and increasing security levels.

Furthermore, the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy is a strategic choice to create new advantages in international competition. In today’s digital transformation era, the digital economy is becoming a key force in reshaping the global economic structure and reorganizing global factor resources. By seizing the opportunity and promoting the integration, China can create new advantages in international competition and win development opportunities.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, remarkable achievements have been made in the integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy. The foundation for this integration has been further consolidated, with the world‘s largest mobile communication network and optical fiber network with leading technology. These achievements have significantly contributed to the construction of a manufacturing power and a cyber power.

In conclusion, the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy is crucial for China‘s high-quality development and the building of a modern socialist country. By promoting this integration, China can strengthen economic resilience, enhance development momentum, and create new advantages in international competition. The remarkable achievements made so far serve as a strong foundation for further progress in the integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

