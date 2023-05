Promotion of women at Mercedes: Greetings from Bertha Benz

The current personnel does not really want to fit into the picture that Mercedes-Benz is currently drawing. The Austrian Stefan Pierer replaces the Finn Sari Baldauf, who is leaving the supervisory board of the car manufacturer after 15 years. This means that there are now only six women on the 20-strong supervisory body instead of the previous seven. Which lowers the proportion of women to 30 percent. The EU directive stipulates that from 2026 onwards, the proportion of women on the supervisory board of a large listed company must be 40 percent.