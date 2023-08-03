Promotional Ship for Osaka World Expo Runs Aground off Indian Coast, Delaying Repairs

“Natural Power Ship Promoting Osaka World Expo Hits Rock off Indian Coast, Unable to Continue Voyage”

In an unfortunate turn of events, Kyodo News reported on August 3 that the natural power ship “Porrima,” which serves as a symbol for the charm of the upcoming 2025 Osaka Kansai World Expo, has hit a rock off the coast of India and is now unable to continue its global voyage. The ship had departed from Osaka and was supposed to return during the World Expo in April 2025, but its repair timeline remains uncertain, forcing it to remain in the local area for the time being.

The solar, wind, and hydrogen-powered ship, measuring approximately 37 meters in length, was named a special expo supporter by the Japan International Exposition Association. Its mission was to raise awareness about marine plastic pollution and climate change through a worldwide journey.

The NPO providing support for the voyage, along with “ZERI JAPAN,” an organization dedicated to environmental issues, revealed that the Porrima embarked on its journey from Osaka in December 2021. Planned stops included the Dubai World Expo in March 2022. However, in August of the same year, the ship encountered a storm on its way to the Maldives, which resulted in it hitting a rock and sustaining hull damage.

The ship’s future remains uncertain as the extent of the damage and the repair process are still to be determined. Meanwhile, the ship will remain in the local area, unable to continue its mission of promoting the Osaka World Expo.

