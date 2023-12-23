Properly handle the risks of real estate companies and accelerate the reform of the pre-sale system

Real Estate Policies for 2024 Emphasized at National Conference in Beijing

Securities Times reporter Guo Bohao

The National Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Work Conference was recently held in Beijing from December 21st to 22nd. Key tasks for 2024 were deployed to promote the high-quality development of housing and urban-rural construction to a new level. The meeting emphasized the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation and the need to adapt to major changes in the supply and demand relationship in the real estate market.

Industry experts believe that this meeting further clarified the direction of real estate policies in 2024. With the coordinated efforts of policies on both supply and demand ends, “favorable factors” are increasing, and the real estate market is expected to gradually bottom out and stabilize in 2024.

The meeting pointed out that 2024 is a critical year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. To adapt to the new situation, policies will be “advanced” to promote “stability” in the market. The implementation of the policies is expected to be effective.

Chen Wenjing, market research director of the China Index Research Institute, pointed out that the general tone of “housing is for living, not for speculation” remains unchanged. Policies will be “advanced” to promote “stability” in the market, indicating the effective implementation of these policies in the future.

Yan Yuejin, Research Director of E-House Research Institute, also said that this meeting mentioned the need to increase the implementation of policies for first- and second-home housing, indicating that the policy on home purchase will be further relaxed in 2024.

In terms of ensuring the delivery of buildings, the meeting emphasized the need to protect people’s livelihood and stability, properly handle the risks of real estate companies, and strengthen the supervision of pre-sale funds. The reform of the pre-sale system was also highlighted to ensure guaranteed housing projects.

In addition, in terms of building a new model of real estate development, the meeting proposed to establish a new mechanism for the linkage of “people, housing, land, and money” elements, and speed up the solution for new citizens, young people, and migrant workers who have housing problems.

Overall, this meeting further clarified the direction of real estate policy in 2024. By emphasizing the need to build good houses, the real estate market is expected to gradually bottom out and stabilize in 2024.

