Financial Network News On the evening of November 13, Sino-Ocean Services issued an announcement on connected transactions related to the acquisition of properties.

The announcement shows that on November 11, 2022, Beijing property buyer Sino-Ocean Yijia Property Services Co., Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) entered into a Beijing property sale and purchase agreement with Beijing property seller Beijing Yuanchuang Real Estate Co., Ltd., pursuant to which, Beijing The property buyer has agreed to acquire and the Beijing property seller has agreed to sell the Beijing property with a total construction area of ​​3316.14 square meters for a total consideration of RMB 48.968 million.

In addition, the Shenzhen property buyer, Zhongshan Sino-Ocean Property Services Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Shenzhen Property Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Shenzhen property seller, Tianji Real Estate Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., pursuant to which the Shenzhen Property Purchaser has agreed to acquire and acquire the Shenzhen Property The seller has agreed to sell the Shenzhen property with a floor area of ​​1,555.84 square meters for a consideration of RMB 28.393 million. These properties will be occupied by the Group as its own office buildings.

It is reported that the Beijing Property is located on the 3rd, 4th and 5th floors of Building 1, Sino-Ocean Metropolis Center (also known as Sino-Ocean Xintiandi), No. 17 Jinsha West Street, Mentougou District, Beijing, the PRC. The Shenzhen Property is located on the 6th floor, Building 13, Ocean Plaza, Sino-Ocean Shinkansen, Liuwu Road, Lianhu, Nanlian, Longgang Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen, China.