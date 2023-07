Home, dearest home. The United Kingdom is facing one of more serious housing crises of recent history and there does not seem to be a solution, at least in the short term. It’s a perfect storm. Inflation and the cost of living are still very high: the former remained nailed at 8.7% and so last week the Bank of England had to raise rates once again, this time by a drastic 0.5%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook