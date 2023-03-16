Home Business Property sold & loan invested in ETF instead of repaying
Business

by admin
Ricardo Tunnissen used to work in the bank, today he is a real estate investor and blogger.
By Ricardo Tunnis

Ricardo Tunnissen has sold his property and convinced his bank not to have to repay the loan but to invest entirely in an ETF.

“As soon as I make a return of more than 2.5 percent per year, it pays off for me. That’s my idea,” Tunnissen told Business Insider.

The former banker now works full-time as a real estate investor and reports on his Blog about his work.

About five years ago, Ricardo Tunnissen bought an apartment on the Lower Rhine for 75,000 euros. The 27-year-old saw the 65 square meter property as a long-term investment with which he wanted to make provisions for his old age. But in 2022 he decided to sell the apartment for a profit of 50,000 euros.

You can read why he did it and how the sale went here:

