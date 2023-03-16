Ricardo Tunnissen has sold his property and convinced his bank not to have to repay the loan but to invest entirely in an ETF.
“As soon as I make a return of more than 2.5 percent per year, it pays off for me. That’s my idea,” Tunnissen told Business Insider.
The former banker now works full-time as a real estate investor and reports on his Blog about his work.
About five years ago, Ricardo Tunnissen bought an apartment on the Lower Rhine for 75,000 euros. The 27-year-old saw the 65 square meter property as a long-term investment with which he wanted to make provisions for his old age. But in 2022 he decided to sell the apartment for a profit of 50,000 euros.
You can read why he did it and how the sale went here: