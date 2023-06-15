Property tax: It will be more expensive for millions – What the tax assessment means for you

12
Khen mail comes from the tax office, the citizens usually expect little good. Is the back tax payment higher than expected? Missing documents? Currently, real estate and land owners in particular are likely to be faced with the question: What is in store for me? Because the tax offices have been sending out their first notices for the new property tax for a few weeks – at least to those households that have submitted their declaration. And often a nasty surprise lurks in the letter.
