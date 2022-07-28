Neva SGR, a company of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group 100% controlled by Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center, has finalized through its Neva First Fund two investments in BetaGlue Technologies and Casavo, highly innovative companies operating respectively in the Life Sciences and PropTech sectors.

Neva SGR thus exceeds 130 million euros of capital allocated from August 2020 to today through the Neva First and Neva First Italia funds, which have a total endowment of 250 million euros. After the recent investments in Israel in the Cybersecurity sector with Cyberint and Coro, the conclusion of the transactions with BetaGlue Technologies and Casavo confirms Intesa Sanpaolo’s role in supporting the entrepreneurial fabric and supporting innovation.