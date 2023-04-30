ProReal Private 4 Exclusive Offer Ending Soon!

Short term with an attractive interest rate of 7% pa for semi-professional and professional investors!

www.proreal-deutschland.de

The proven reliability and performance of the ONE GROUP meet 140 years of real estate know-how from SORAVIA, which as a family business has realized a project volume of over 6.3 billion euros with over 14,000 apartments. With the exclusive ProReal Private 4 offer, you can still benefit from a short term and ongoing attractive interest payments of 7% pa.

Real estate stands for stability and value retention. Metropolises such as Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Berlin, Salzburg and Vienna have a constant need for new living space. The housing market in the metropolises knows no crisis and owner-occupiers are looking for new apartments. The ProReal Private 4 is aimed at semi-professional and professional investors. The attractive project pipeline of SORAVIA, the high hidden reserves in these projects and the resulting high level of investment security make the ProReal Private 4 very attractive. Demand from investors has grown noticeably again, because they are looking for profitable and sustainable investment opportunities.

Short term 3.5 years

Attractive interest rate of 7% pa with immediate effect

Quarterly payout

Scattered over several attractive new construction projects

Significant own commitment of SORAVIA

Sustainable investment

High hidden reserves

Proven performance

High investment rate

The ProReal series is the alternative to classic real estate investments. Real estate project developments are also a lucrative market for institutional investors or semi-professional investors. The ProReal Private 4 offers attractive interest for semi-professional and professional investors from a minimum amount of EUR 200,000.

Request documents now!

Important NOTE:

The acquisition of this investment is associated with risks and can lead to the complete loss of the invested capital.

Risk Warnings:

The investment offer involves economic, legal and tax risks. Please note the detailed explanations in the investment memorandum. At the time the investment memorandum was drawn up, the specific investment objects had not yet been determined (blind pool risk). Interest payments to investors may be lower than planned or even not at all. There are risks in connection with project developments (delayed completion, lower sales prices, etc.) Warning: The promised yield is not guaranteed and may also be lower.

For more than 35 years, CVM GmbH has been offering attractive investments with top ratings from analysts!

company contact

CVM GmbH

Stefanie Lorenzen

Maximilianstrasse 11

63739 Aschaffenburg

0800 22 100 22 free of charge





Press contact

CVM GmbH

Bruni Buttner

Maximilianstrasse 11

63739 Aschaffenburg

06021 22600

06021 22606



