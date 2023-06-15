Pros and cons Contribution equivalence in the statutory pension insurance? Prof. dr Tim Krieger versus Prof. Dr. Gert G Wagner

Around 40 million people in Germany are paying members of the statutory pension insurance system. But the army of recipients has increased even more – and will soon be over 20 million. In other words, the GRV will eventually have a financing problem. If you deduct the tax-funded grants she receives primarily for non-insurance benefits, things would already look bleak.

These include, for example, the (monetary) crediting of child-rearing periods, the basic pension or rehabilitation measures. But originally the contribution equivalence is one of the high GRV credos. Anyone who pays more into the pay-as-you-go system during their working life will also receive a larger pension later on. While Tim Krieger wants to uphold this principle in the future, Gert G. Wagner throws more socio-political considerations into the balance.

Pro by Tim Krieger

Prof. Dr. Tim Krieger is the holder of the Wilfried Guth endowed professorship for regulatory and competition policy at the Albert Ludwigs University in Freiburg. His research interests include education, migration and the aging of societies in industrialized countries.

main arguments

Statutory pension insurance can reproduce or reduce social inequalities, but should not arbitrarily create new ones. Contribution equivalence meets this criterion, but not a heavier burden on recipients of higher pensions with the argument that these are drawn longer.

empiricism

Anyone who draws a higher pension usually does so over a longer period of time because of their higher life expectancy. However, both income and life expectancy are influenced by the level of education and other socio-economic factors. Low pension entitlements do not necessarily mean low life expectancy.

Problems

A double disadvantage for poorer GRV members due to low pensions and a short period of entitlement exists on average for all members, but not for individual subgroups. Their compensation triggers new inequalities. Financial security – such as an inheritance that allows you to forego work, can lead to low pensions with a right to compensation.

Policy Proposals

The contributory pension system should be retained. Otherwise, old inequalities will be replaced by new, more arbitrary ones. Poorer pensioners can be supported by all citizens via the tax-financed federal grant to the GRV. Debates about the contribution equivalence obscure the view of the true problem of the statutory pension scheme, demographic change.

Contra by Gert G. Wagner

Prof. Dr. dr hc Gert G. Wagner is a Max Planck Fellow at the MPI for Human Development in Berlin and a Senior Fellow at DIW Berlin. He is a member of the Social Advisory Board of the Federal Government. Gert Wagner expresses his personal opinion here.

main arguments

Contribution payments to the statutory pension insurance ensure a certain independence from the state budget and thus long-term stability, in that the contributions justify self-administration of the pension insurance, which is borne by insured persons’ representatives (specifically: employee representatives) and employer representatives. This self-administration depends on the payment of contributions, but not on a narrowly construed contribution equivalence of the benefits.

empiricism

Insured people with low incomes have an increased risk of poverty and, at the same time, significantly shorter pension periods than insured people with high incomes.

Problems

As with market economy organized life and annuity insurance, there are differences in lifeexpectation concrete taken into account is not stipulated by any principle, but depends on the business policy of each insurance company. The “business policy” of the GRV has always not followed private-sector principles, but – rightly – socio-politically motivated considerations.

Policy Proposals

Minimum pensions and high pensions calculated on a degressive basis contradict a narrowly construed contribution equivalence. However, they are socio-politically targeted and can be justified by social differences in life expectancy (as long as civil servants and the self-employed are not included in the GRV, they require special regulations).

