Prosecutors initiate investigations against Finn founders

At a company party, the Munich Mobility founder Max-Josef Meier sexually harassed several employees. The case is now with the Munich public prosecutor’s office.

The Munich serial founder Max-Josef Meier admitted last week to having sexually harassed several women at a company Christmas party. He said that in an interview with the business magazine Capital. Gründerszene also reported on the incident.

The CEO of the Munich car subscription startup Finn therefore touched nine employees immorally and asked them to kiss – three of the women probably gave their consent. Now the Munich public prosecutor is investigating against Meier.

There doesn’t have to be an indictment

“As a result of the reporting, we have initiated proceedings on our part and are examining the processes described from a criminal point of view,” says senior public prosecutor Anne Leiding. So far there has been an initial suspicion that the judicial authority is investigating – a regular process. In an interview with Gründerszene, Leiding is unable to say whether there will actually be any charges. The investigations are “open-ended,” emphasizes the chief public prosecutor.

Multi-million dollar startup Finn’s Christmas party took place in late 2021. As reported by Gründerszene, the company has, according to its own statements, directly initiated internal investigations and expelled CEO Max-Josef Meier from the office for two months. Investors on the board also knew, according to Capital. The VCs had condemned the events, but were ultimately satisfied with the results of the investigation, it is said.

Although the incidents are more than 16 months ago, they have only now become public. The sexual harassment by the former Stylight founder was “an open secret” in the Munich startup scene, as several people who wish to remain anonymous reported to Gründerszene. The trigger for the public discussion, however, was an incriminating Linkedin post by a former Finn developer in mid-April.