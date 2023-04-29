Home » Prosieben sinks in the stock market (-18%) after the accounts and drags down Mfe
by admin
“As the majority shareholder, Mfe-MediaforEurope is very concerned about the latest economic and financial news communicated by Prosieben and the loss of value recorded by the company”. He claims it Easy-Mediaset after the publication of the accounts of the German group Prosieben, of which il Biscione is the first shareholder with almost 30%.

“Prosieben’s board must now provide an explicit roadmap for the implementation of the priorities announced in the end-March strategy update and clarify how it intends to face the challenges that await it” explains Mfe again. It is no secret that Prosieben’s management had opposed the strategic proposals of its majority shareholder, Mfe, which were aimed at creating a European pole of general interest TVs to face competition from the large US content platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.

“Mfe is always available for a constructive dialogue with the management of ProSieben – explains Alfa – to review the strategies – in the direction we have been hoping for for some time and to identify useful solutions to hit the common goal of increasing value for all stakeholders“.

Negative results

The German group released the 2022 accounts with revenues down to 4.163 billion against the 4.495 billion of the previous year while net profit fell to 301 million compared to 365 in 2021. A significantly reduced dividend proposed by 0.05 euros per share compared to 0.80 euros a year ago.

The postponement of the approval of the 2022 accounts up to the maximum limit before risking the suspension from trading of the stock on the Stock Exchangeled Prosieben to also postpone the annual meeting, which was moved from May 2 to June 30.

According to Prosieben, the decline in earnings “is in line with expectations”. On the stock exchange in Frankfurt Prosieben stock is down more than 18% also impacting the prices of Mfe: securities A and B fell by more than 3.5%. Last year Mfe had collected 48 million euros in coupons from Prosieben.

