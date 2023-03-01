3
MILANO – When we say the precision of German technology, the Teutonic TV giant ProSiebenSat postponed the publication of the 2022 financial statements and the related meeting with the financial community to a date to be established. The March 2 the group was supposed to announce the resultsand instead the external auditor that the company has engaged has not certified the financial statements relating to two small subsidiaries.
