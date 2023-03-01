Home Business ProsiebenSat postpones the approval of the 2022 budget and the stock collapses on the stock market
ProsiebenSat postpones the approval of the 2022 budget and the stock collapses on the stock market

ProsiebenSat postpones the approval of the 2022 budget and the stock collapses on the stock market

MILANO – When we say the precision of German technology, the Teutonic TV giant ProSiebenSat postponed the publication of the 2022 financial statements and the related meeting with the financial community to a date to be established. The March 2 the group was supposed to announce the resultsand instead the external auditor that the company has engaged has not certified the financial statements relating to two small subsidiaries.

