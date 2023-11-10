Prospects of Semiconductor Market Recovery: SMIC’s View and Expansion Plans

ity and automotive products have shrunk since the second half of the year due to tightening orders and high inventory levels. On the whole, the market performance of consumer electronic products has been better compared with that of other products.Zhao Haijun also pointed out that the macroeconomic drive is the most important factor in the future recovery of the semiconductor market. He said that although the current economic situation seems to be improving, in fact, the high inventory levels of customers have made them less willing to aggressively place orders. In the context of geopolitics, the market will still face many uncertainties. Therefore, as the market seeks a turning point in 2024, SMIC still needs to make more cautious and scientific decisions to achieve a balanced development of production capacity and customer orders.

