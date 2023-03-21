Hans Georg Näder is the third generation to lead the Otto Bock prosthesis company. aslu/ullstein picture via Getty Images

The Pink Gin is a 54-meter carbon yacht with a pink sail that is among the largest single-masted boats in the world. The owner, Hans Georg Näder, wants to sell it. Within three years, the price has fallen from 45 to 27.5 million euros. The yacht boasts a 68 meter mast and a luxurious interior with oak floors, burgundy velvet and a lavender mini wing.

54 meters long, made of carbon and a pink sail that cannot be overlooked: the yacht “Pink Gin” owned by billionaire Hans Georg Näder is one of the largest single-masted boats in the world.

The enthusiastic sailor Näder, who runs the company Otto Bock Prothesen in the third generation, wants to sell the yacht.

Yacht was originally offered for 45 million euros – now only for 27.5 million

But: While the price for the 2020 sailing yacht was 45 million euros, it is now being offered for 27.5 million euros. This corresponds to a minus of 17.5 million euros. This reports that Trade magazine Boat International. A request from Business Insider to the Otto Bock billionaire as to why the price fell went unanswered.

Here you can take a look inside the 54 meter long superyacht:

External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Thanks to a 68 meter long mast, the yacht has a sail area of ​​1322 square meters. The sail alone weighs a quarter ton. The interior is also bursting with luxury: oak parquet, wine-red velvet and a lavender-colored mini grand piano.

read too The family business Schwan Stabilo is known for its pens – almost half of the turnover comes from another area

But the yacht is not the only thing that Näder currently wants to sell. The entrepreneur also wants to part with his luxury penthouse in Texas. reported about it BILD. The apartment is on the 37th floor of a skyscraper and is 340 square meters. The property is said to be available for $17 million.

lg