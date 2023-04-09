Home Business Protect your portfolio in 2023 with these six stocks
Business

Protect your portfolio in 2023 with these six stocks

by admin
Protect your portfolio in 2023 with these six stocks

Financial advisor Nicole Webb works for a company that manages billions in assets.
Wealth Enhancement Group

Financial advisor Nicole Webb reveals six stocks she has in her portfolio for 2023.

Some of the individual names she’s bullish on in the near term include Netflix and Amazon.

In addition, Webb American Expressa high quality company with many business units and benefits that the market hasn’t necessarily priced in, she said.

There is no doubt that the recent collapses in the banking sector have raised alarms across the stock market. But while some investors remain adamant that the crisis has exacerbated a looming economic recession, others believe its impact will be more muted.

“The banking crisis as a whole doesn’t necessarily change our outlook for the year, but we’re interested in the impact and don’t think it’s over,” said Nicole Webb, finance manager at Wealth Enhancement Group. The company has $57 billion in assets under management.

See also  The capital flavor of the Dragon Boat Festival, the "first share of rice dumplings" that sells 400 million a year is here-DoNews

You may also like

Deutsche Bahn: The federal government is asking customers...

Solution | Greentown has been criticized and changed:...

Inflation: 14 euros minimum wage? This makes the...

Largest fund for artificial intelligence increases by 23...

Post next week! The first artifact of the...

Pitchdeck: Millions for Magnotherm magnet fridge

What to do against inflation? This is how...

Toyota’s new CEO debuts plans to launch 10...

Boost to SMEs, funds and quotations: the reform...

Warning strikes in 19 department stores from Galeria...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy