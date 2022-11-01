Listen to the audio version of the article

The war on wind in the name of gravitational waves. It happens in the Nuoro area with the mayors, parliamentarians and representatives of the Regional Council, ready to make the barricades to prevent wind turbines from arriving in the countryside of Bitti and the surrounding area because the noise of the turbines could compromise scientific research at a depth of 200 meters.

History

To learn more about the story it is necessary to take a step back to the beginning of the first part of the story. That is, when the opportunity arises to give a new life to the tunnels of the now disused mine of Sos Enattos in Lula. Wells and ditches that go up to 200 meters deep, in a silent and anti-seismic area, and spaces considered by the institute of nuclear physics to be the ideal place for the study of gravitational waves. In this context, Einstein telescope was born, a candidate for Italy to host the European Gravitational Wave Measurement Center and supported by 41 research institutions and universities, coordinated by the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn).

A six billion opportunity

An opportunity worth six billion euros spread over nine years. This is the economic impact generated by the construction of the observatory for the study of gravitational waves at a depth of two hundred meters, in the tunnels dug, starting in 1868 by the Paganelli company, to extract galena, blende (from which lead and zinc are obtained) and silver, but closed for decades. The Region also supported the project, which included it in the investment plan presented as part of the Recovery Fund with a spending program of 300 million euros.

The Einstein telescope project

The project involves the construction of a “gigantic triangular underground interferometer to search for gravitational waves”. Using the infrastructure of wells and tunnels, the observatory should be located at a depth of about 200 meters, with a perimeter of about 30 kilometers made up of 10-kilometer long arms.

The wind farm

For some time, however, the project that sounds like an international challenge has had to deal with some initiatives. Specifically with the project for the construction of a wind farm that was given the green light by the Draghi Government with the Dpcm of 12 October. Right here the perplexities arise because, according to experts, the wind farm could create problems for the Einstein telescope project which, in order to operate, needs absolute silence and the absence of vibrations.