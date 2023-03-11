.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Greens politician and former French student leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit has sharply criticized the climate activists of the “last generation”. “The ‘Last Generation’ is a reflection of the ‘Bild’ newspaper,” said Cohn-Bendit of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper”.

In order to get attention, the activists used “the same wrong means, the same emotional exaggerations”. That’s what the company “meschugge” does. For example, the accusation that politicians are intentionally doing too little to combat climate change is wrong. “Things are much more complex than many activists make it out to be,” Cohn-Bendit said.

“And it’s also nonsense when they say, listen to science. It’s not that simple. Science doesn’t make politics, it explains the state of affairs. And it’s politics that then develop options for action and deal with the contradictions in society has to deal with.”

Today, many believe that “the slightest difference of opinion should cause them to become radically outraged, because they think the end of the world has come”. This also applies to the “last generation”. The vast majority of people want something to be done about climate change, but only on the condition that it doesn’t affect them, Cohn-Bendit added. “That rightly infuriates the activists, because there is no solution to the climate problem for free. At the same time, I am appalled at how some of them get completely lost and, out of sheer fear of climate change, no longer see the war in Ukraine. I find that illegitimate .” Cohn-Bendit also criticized the recent “Last Generation” protest, in which activists poured paint over the “Basic Law 49” sculpture in Berlin. “I didn’t think the action with the Basic Law was good at all because it was incomprehensible to many people. I also don’t share the activists’ declaration that the government is not fulfilling its obligation to protect our livelihoods and freedom before the constitution.” Nevertheless, such an action is “by no means terrorism” and does not mean that the principles of our state are rejected. “Everyone should urgently disarm, the critics, but also the ‘last generation’ themselves,” said Cohn-Bendit. “To say that no one cares about the climate and that they are the only ones standing upright is nonsense.” On the question of which form of protest he still considers legitimate and which no longer, Cohn-Bendit said: “The law is the law and if you don’t comply with it, regardless of whether you endanger people or not, it will be punished. The risk must enter as an activist.” The protests have “an internal reason” that you can share or not. “And then society has to judge how serious this or that violation of rules is. The judgments are then made by the courts.” The Greens politician, who as a student leader in 1968 had protested at times militantly himself, said of the risk of radicalization of the climate movement: “Perhaps there are some activists who would go far, but if so, then only a small minority. The RAF was one too murderous but tiny minority in a great movement that rebelled against the generation of Nazi parents and grandparents and the encrusted structures.” An “unbridled, no longer controllable radicalization” arises at the moment when a movement dwindles and there is disappointment because one thinks nothing is changing. “For a few, this harbors the spark of radicalization. Society must now discuss all the more openly whether it is really doing enough to combat climate change and whether it can be done quickly enough.” He advises climate activists “to reflect on their protest and, above all, to question their own anger again and again,” added Cohn-Bendit. “When we students demonstrated in Paris in 1968, we had a terribly stupid slogan: CRS (special unit of the national police) equals SS. Something so absurd. You could be outraged at the actions of the police, but comparing them seriously with the SS was ludicrous. ” The fact that some climate activists also complained about the “repressive state” is “just as much of an exaggeration as the comparison with the SS was with us at the time,” said Cohn-Bendit. “Our state is not perfect, but it is certainly not undemocratically repressive. They should stick to Iran, they would see what a repressive state is.”

