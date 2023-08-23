Home » Protinal Proagro to Acquire Arturo’s Fast Food Chain in Venezuela in a Landmark Transaction
Caracas Stock Exchange Confirms Negotiation of Fast Food Chain Arturo’s in Venezuela

In a recent development, the Caracas Stock Exchange has confirmed that the negotiation for the purchase of the popular fast food chain, Arturo’s, in Venezuela has been notified. The news was confirmed by Bloomberg Línea.

According to a report by journalist Raylí Luján, it has been revealed that Protinal Proagro, a prominent company, will be acquiring the iconic restaurant famous for its delicious fried chicken, which has been a favorite among Venezuelans for decades.

The acquisition of Arturo’s by Protinal Proagro is slated to be officially materialized this week, making it one of the most significant transactions of the year, as stated in the report. This investment is seen as another step towards deep integration within the group, according to Carlos Fernández, the executive president of Protinal Proagro.

Protinal Proagro, a leading food production company, is listed on the Caracas Stock Exchange under the symbols PTN and PGR. The organization also owns other popular food brands such as Del Corral, Protinal, and Protican.

While the specific financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed at this time, industry experts anticipate that this acquisition will have a substantial impact on the business landscape of the fast food industry in Venezuela. The deal is expected to bring about new opportunities and further growth for Protinal Proagro, solidifying its position as a key player in the food industry.

As the negotiations progress, stakeholders and customers eagerly await further updates on the acquisition, hoping for a seamless transition that will ensure the continuation of Arturo’s legacy in serving quality fast food to the Venezuelan population.

