Joseph Fiorino

To develop sustainable fuels the new ad Liquigas

Continue to consolidate the business, focusing attention on the development of sustainable fuels, and continue to guarantee the supply of clean energy in areas of the country not covered by the methane network. With this mission, Giuseppe Fiorino has been appointed as the new managing director of Liquigas, a company specializing in the LPG and LNG distribution market, part of the Shv Energy group.

