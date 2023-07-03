Prysmian, order from Orsted for submarine cables

(Teleborsa) – Prysmian, a company listed on Euronext Milan and active in the energy and telecommunications cable systems sector, has been awarded a new order assigned by Orsted Wind Power for the supply of inter-array submarine cables for offshore wind farm Hornsea 3, located 100 miles off the Yorkshire coast of England. When completed, the park will be able to supply clean, renewable electricity to more than 3 million homes.

The project includes approximately 280 km of 66 kV inter-array cables with XLPE insulation, covering approximately 50% of the total wind farm requirement. All the cores of the submarine cables will be produced in the group’s centers located in Montereau and Gron (France), while the armouring and assembly will be made in the Nordenham plant (Germany). There delivery of the cables is expected in 2026.

In support of the green transition

“This order reflects Orsted’s confidence in Prysmian’s ability to meet the growing need for submarine cable systems to support the energy transition for smarter and greener electricity grids,” he said. Juliano De MelloSales Team Manager Offshore Wind of Prysmian – We are very pleased and proud to have been chosen once again to deliver such a challenging project and support Orsted in meeting the UK government’s ambition to achieve 50 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, as set out in the British Energy Security Strategy”.

Previously, in 2018Orsted awarded Prysmian Group an order to design, manufacture, supply and test a 66 kV inter-array submarine cable system for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm, linking 110 of the 165 wind turbines and the offshore substation platform.