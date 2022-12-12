Listen to the audio version of the article

«2022 will go down in history for the group’s record results and in this way we aim to share the great value generated with the entire organization». To say it is the CEO of Prysmian, Valerio Battista who, in a historical moment characterized by economic uncertainty and a growing cost of living, has decided to make a contribution of up to 800 euros net per employee through the welfare plan. In the coming days, the distribution to employees of supplementary shopping vouchers will start, which will have a regulated value based on income and family composition. The goal is to calm the strong inflationary increases of recent months. «We are experiencing an extraordinary moment, among other things immediately following a page in our lives that is no less challenging due to the pandemic. It is precisely in these cases that it is necessary to make a further effort in order to make the sense of being part of a large family feel stronger and more concrete».

From the fuel voucher to the incentive for the E-bike

The new contribution comes after last May the company approved a nationwide fuel voucher plan, used by 90% of the approximately 2,300 employees in Italy. In May 2020, in line with its sustainability objectives, Prysmian instead distributed a contribution for the purchase of an E-bike to all employees who were preparing to return to the office after the lock down, which benefited 400 employees of the Milan office.

Employee shareholders hold 3% of the capital

These one-off initiatives are added to the global share incentive plan, called BE IN, potentially in favor of over 26,000 employees, workers and white collars, created to share the value created with all the people who work in the group. Prysmian employees, including top management, currently hold approximately 3% of the company’s capital.

Investment in workers’ culture

Lastly, the meetings and seminars with Feltrinelli Education are also dedicated to workers, in which authors and experts entertain employees on topics that cross their private and professional lives. «Investing in the culture of one’s employees is an unequivocal sign of closeness to people – comments Fabrizio Rutschmann, CHRO of the Group – and of interest in their growth, first of all as individuals. I’m sure no one can miss this.”