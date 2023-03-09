Listen to the audio version of the article

Quarterly report day in Piazza Affari where today, Thursday 9 March, the results of various companies are expected, including Leonardo, Italgas and Prysmian.

Just the group led by Paolo Gallo has announced the accounts for 2022 which closed with revenues growing by 12.1% to 1.53 billion euros. The gross operating margin rose by 7.3% to 1.08 billion, operating profit by 6.8% to 622.8 million and net profit by 7.6% to 395.7 million euro. Following the results, the Italgas board of directors has decided to propose to the shareholders’ meeting, which will meet on 20 April, the distribution of a dividend of 0.31 euro per share, up 7.5% on the previous year .

Gallo: results demonstrate the solidity of the group

«In a 2022 characterized by the shock on the energy markets and the explosion of war on Europe’s gates, the results achieved by Italgas are further proof of the great solidity of a group capable of continuing to grow in a context conditioned by the strong increase of raw material costs and the need to achieve the country’s energy security objectives», commented the number one Gallo who highlighted the 24 consecutive quarters of growth: a goal, he explained, «that only an almost two-hundred-year-old company as Italgas could achieve».

Future plans: biomethane already in the network, then hydrogen and synthetics

The CEO then placed the emphasis on investments, equal to 814.3 million euros, and mainly dedicated to the repurposing of the distribution network «which today is largely digital and therefore ready to welcome renewable gases such as biomethane, already network, and hydrogen and synthetic methane which will be in the medium term». With respect to biomethane, the CEO clarified again, « Italgas is investing to facilitate the connection of production plants to the distribution networks, introducing reverse flow technology towards the transport network in order to further increase the flexibility of the gas system ».

«Record» results for Prysmian

Turning to Prysmian, the group led by Valerio Battista closed 2022 with “record results”. In fact, net profit rose by 63.4% to 504 million euros, while revenues grew by 14.4% to 16.06 billion. Ebitda stood at 1.38 billion against 927 million in 2021 including net charges related to corporate reorganisations, non-recurring charges and other non-operating charges amounting to 101 million (49 million in 2021). The operating result amounts to 849 million (572 million a year ago). In the light of the results, the board of directors therefore resolved to propose to the shareholders’ meeting (convened for 19 April) the distribution of a unit dividend of 0.60 per share, for a total amount of approximately 158 million.