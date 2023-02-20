Listen to the audio version of the article

Eight new eco-friendly quay vehicles for container handling will arrive at the Genoese PSA terminals: Sech and Genova Pra’. The agreement for the delivery of the Kalmar eco reach stackers has been signed, with an investment that has not been disclosed but which, according to rumors market, amounts to approximately 4 million euros in total.

Each of the two Genoese terminals will receive 4 Kalmar container handling systems; machines which, thanks to their innovative transmission, explain the technicians, will guarantee a reduction in emissions and which will replace the more polluting ones currently in use.

Delivery in the second quarter of 2023

The delivery of the new reach stackers is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. Thanks to the new transmission, combined with a smaller displacement engine, the eco reach stackers allow to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 40% compared to the models more dated, and up to 25% compared to the most recent models, without having to go down, the technicians always clarify, to compromise in terms of performance.

The operation, underlines a note, «is in continuity with the renewal plan of the company assets announced by Psa Italy in recent months; the battle against emissions is one of the main themes and one of the strengths of the PSA group, in Italy and throughout the world».

Reduction of emissions

The company aims to reduce its absolute scope 1 carbon emissions by 50% (from company-owned assets, ndr) and scope 2 (indirect emissions generated by the energy purchased and consumed, ndr) by 2030, compared to the 2019 base year, and to work towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.’