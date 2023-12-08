Psychedelics and Depression – The long journey from illegal drug to medication – News

Contents

Studies suggest that LSD or psilocybin help with psychological distress. The route to the medication is expensive.

Depression is considered a widespread disease – nine percent of the Swiss population suffer from depression, according to the Federal Statistical Office. For a long time, new approaches to drug treatment were lacking.

For a few years now, however, substances that are actually known as illegal drugs in the party scene have been giving hope: psychedelics such as LSD, psilocybin or MDMA have shown surprising success in the treatment of depression and other mental illnesses in scientific studies.

Research in Switzerland

In Switzerland, for example, Matthias Liechti is conducting such studies. He is professor of clinical pharmacology at the University Hospital of Basel. He recently completed two LSD studies examining its effects on anxiety disorders and depression.

Legend: Illegal drugs are popular in the party scene. New studies indicate that such substances also have an impact on mental illness. Keystone/SEVERIN BIGLER

“We have clear evidence that the substance, LSD, is effective in these diseases,” says Liechti. “But the studies are still small,” he points out.

Pharmaceutical companies are in demand

In order for psychedelic substances to actually be approved as medication at some point and be available to patients, larger studies are needed, says Liechti.

This is where the pharmaceutical industry comes into play, because conducting such approval studies is too expensive for universities. “At the moment we need pharmaceutical companies that, in extreme cases, can generate up to a billion francs on the stock exchange, for example, and then use the money to carry out development.”

No approval, but exceptional permits

Open box Close box

Since 2014, doctors have been able to apply for an exemption from the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG): This allows the medical use of otherwise banned substances such as LSD and MDMA. But only under strict conditions:

The disease severely impairs the quality of life of the affected person. Conventional medical treatments do not achieve the desired effect. Experience has shown that the substance can promote the course of therapy.

Doctors only receive an exemption if all three criteria are met.

In particular, MDMA has become established for post-traumatic stress disorders and psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression. However, psychedelics are also used for other diagnoses – including addictions, eating or obsessive-compulsive disorders, cluster headaches and migraines.

Patients with psychotic illness or psychoses in their relatives are excluded from substance-assisted therapy. Bipolar disorder or borderline personality disorder can also speak against the use of psychedelics.

The University Hospital of Basel has therefore entered into a research collaboration with the US biotech company MindMed. The company co-finances the current studies and has exclusive access to data. If MindMed is able to bring a drug onto the market thanks to its research, the university hospital will share in its success.

The potential market for a new drug against depression is large, as are the profit prospects of a company that one day brings such a drug onto the market. But the path to approval is long and expensive.

Many companies that recently went public with much fanfare are having to experience this at the moment. “This often only happened on the basis of hype, hope and patents that had been registered but not yet granted,” analyzes Clara Burtenshaw, who founded the first European venture capital fund that specializes in companies in the psychedelics sector.

This often happened solely on the basis of hype, hope and patents that had been registered but not yet granted.

Meanwhile, hard business questions arise. How does a company want to solve the patent problem? Psychedelics have been known for decades and are therefore not actually patentable.

One way out for companies is to adapt chemical formulas, says Burtenshaw. “Companies are changing the chemical substances, making them less risky, improving their product profile. These investments are rewarded with patents,” she explains.

Ketamine preparation

Open box Close box

A ketamine nasal spray has been approved in Switzerland since 2020 as a treatment for treatment-resistant depression. Not the entire ketamine molecule is used, but only part of it – a trick that secured the pharmaceutical giant behind the drug a patent and thus exclusivity.

While LSD or psilocybin has yet to be approved as a medication, a ketamine preparation for depression was approved in 2020. Since then it has been considered a pioneer for other psychedelics.

Ketamine is an atypical psychedelic and is less hallucinogenic than, for example, LSD. It is used in the party scene – but has also been a common anesthetic for many years. This is also why it may have been easier for ketamine to be approved as a drug against depression than for other psychedelics.

Share this: Facebook

X

