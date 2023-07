Sometimes, Madison Tayt writes, she hates Europeans. Like on a Sunday this year when she was serving a group of tourists. Tayt works as a waitress in a New York restaurant. She published the reason for her anger, a handwritten receipt, on the short message service Twitter. “This table only left a $70 tip on a $700 bill,” she complains. So ten percent. Tayt thinks it’s outrageous.

