Psychological risk assessment: How are your employees? | Occupational Health and Safety Act

Practice owners must protect their employees from job-related dangers to life, limb and psyche. This requires a certain amount of effort, but can pay off.

Insecure patients. cost and time pressure. Constant lack of staff. And then the pandemic. Those who work in healthcare these days have to be robust – mentally too.

But not everyone can withstand the pressure unscathed. So comes about a prospective Online survey of the University Hospital Erlangen of more than 8,000 participants came to the conclusion that more than 17 percent of medical staff in Germany suffered from psychosocial problems during the corona pandemic. There were already signs of this trend before that: The number of sick leave reports due to mental illness has more than doubled in the last ten years.

It would be too easy to blame this development only on the increasingly complex world of work. However, it is undisputed that a stressful work environment can strain the psyche and make you ill.

Every employer has a duty

The Occupational Health and Safety Act (ArbSchG) therefore obliges practice heads to identify the dangers to which employees are exposed at work and to take appropriate protective measures. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a one-man practice or a large MVZ (medical care center). In addition, not only the classic accident hazards have to be included in the assessment. Since 2013, the risk assessment has also included risks to mental health.

With a system and common sense

One looks in vain for clear instructions on how to act in the law. However, there are factors that practice managers always have to consider. What are the working hours in the team like? Do the employees have room for maneuver or do they act strictly according to the rules? How is the relationship with colleagues and superiors? How to interact with patients?

Only those who know the answers to these questions can assess whether the working environment is psychologically questionable and, if necessary, take countermeasures. A well-done (psychological) risk assessment is therefore always associated with a certain amount of effort (see process planning in the box).

scheduling Define activities/work areas: The risks at a workplace are decisive, not the well-being of individual employees. Determination of the exposure at the respective workplaces. Evaluation of the results, for example with the help of workshops. Development and implementation of countermeasures. Effectiveness control (regular inquiries/checks). Update if necessary (see point 5). documentation of the process.

The first step is usually a more or less detailed employee survey, followed by the evaluation of the questionnaires. The next step is to implement the results – and to work out solutions for the problems found together with the employees.

No half things

Heads of practices should leave nothing to chance here. Anyone who first uncovers problems with a big gesture, but then allows them to continue as before, should not be surprised if employees react with frustration.

On the other hand, it doesn’t take excessive activism to achieve positive effects. Changing telephone office hours or introducing online appointment scheduling is often enough to successfully reduce stress peaks. The goal must always be to improve the working atmosphere, reduce absenteeism and ensure greater productivity overall. Detailed documentation helps to keep track of the effects.

