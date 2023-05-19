Psychologist on sexual harassment: Never “just” your hand on your butt

“Sexualized assaults are a blatant violation of boundaries and usually also a demonstration of power,” explains an expert in an interview with Gründerszene. picture alliance / mr.nico/Shotshop

The classic is the Christmas party, where at some point everyone was drunk. Where the boss first danced with the colleague and then grabbed her butt. Very short. Once. There was nothing more. And as I said: Christmas party, alcohol, just for a few seconds. So: Not all that wild at all. Are you not allowed to have fun anymore? It used to be completely normal.

Without a doubt, it is easy to dismiss incidents such as the hand on the buttocks, the kiss pressed on the cheek, the compliment for the great figure in the tight dress as “not so bad”. A few were also found in the comments on our reporting on the Assaults by Finn’s ex-CEO and the Cara Care’s company party went off the rails such reader voices: party, happened.

But it’s still wrong. Firstly, all of these examples are clearly classified as sexual harassment by law, in the General Equal Treatment Act (AGG). And secondly, it is almost always bad for those affected.

read too “Open secret”: Finn founders sexually harassed female employees – how the Munich startup scene deals with it



We spoke to the social psychologist Sandra Schwark about where sexualized assaults start and what they do to those affected. Schwark has been dealing with sexualized violence since her studies, also did her doctorate on the subject and works as a specialist consultant and trainer. It offers institutions, authorities and companies workshops and lectures on the subject of gender equality.

Sandra, why are supposedly small attacks, for example the manager’s hand on the buttocks, not small in reality? What can that do to the person affected?

Sandra Schwark: This is of course totally different for each individual. But such a sexualized assault, even if it’s “just” the hand on the buttocks, is simply a blatant crossing of boundaries. And it’s also often just a show of power. It violates our personal space. And in the work situation it is even more complex than when it happens in the discotheque, for example. But where it also transcends borders and can have a lasting effect.

What makes it particularly difficult in the work environment?

This is a room we spend a lot of time in. Having to stop: Most of us have a certain dependency on our job, simply because we have to pay our rent. I can get out of the disco, out of the situation. And I don’t have to go back there. When in doubt, I have to go back to work the very next day.

And then sitting in a meeting with the person who unintentionally put their hand on your butt, negotiating the salary, visiting customers.

Exactly.

read too Cara Care founder: Next #Metoo case shakes the startup scene



This is very distressing for some victims. Others can handle it better. Why?

This is a complex interplay of personality traits, socialization and self-confidence. It also depends on factors such as: How well connected am I? How am I doing in general? In addition, previous experience with sexualized violence, whether direct or indirect, would play a significant role.

Is there anything that helps to process an assault better?

In general, we always advise confiding in someone. It does not have to be the official position, such as the supervisor or the HR department, it can also be a familiar person in the private sphere. The important thing is that you tell someone what happened, because otherwise you feed the shame.

Shame is an essential keyword. In my research on #Metoo cases, I have observed that those affected often feel shame or even guilt – even if there is no objective reason for this at all. On the contrary: the perpetrators should be ashamed. How is it that women in particular often feel ashamed?

This is due to the so-called reversal of guilt, in English “victim blaming”, which unfortunately still occurs frequently in society. This means that those affected are often blamed or partly to blame for what is happening, and this is often repeated, for example, in media reports on the subject of sexualized violence. It then goes in the direction of: “She didn’t have to drink so much alcohol or wear such a short skirt” and so on. These societal ideas about who is responsible for these attacks affect us all and therefore also the victims of sexualized attacks.

I also have the impression that these feelings make it difficult for women to deal with sexual harassment.

Shame is a very destructive emotion and brings with it a sense of guilt. Shame always includes: I’m wrong. I did something wrong, it’s my fault. Psychologically, shame leads to a more passive reaction. That is, if we are ashamed, then do nothing. Contrasted with what happens when someone gets angry. Anger is an active and activating emotion. But the fact that shame really is the emotion that is often triggered is one of the reasons why many do nothing when it comes to sexualised violence.

read too Sexual harassment in the workplace: when to speak of harassment and what those affected can do about it



Not afterwards – and sometimes not in the situation either. I talked to women who said: I didn’t want that, but somehow I couldn’t do anything. One spoke of a kind of shock rigidity.

This is typical, a stress or trauma reaction. In psychology, a distinction is made between “fight, flight or freeze”. On the one hand, sexual harassment situations usually come as a surprise. You don’t expect it and then you are shocked. Affected people often think first: What was that now? They start to doubt their perception: was that really the case or did I misinterpret it? Or they convince themselves: He certainly didn’t mean it that way. There are other reasons why they act neither in the situation nor afterwards.

Which?

In the case of sexual harassment in the workplace in particular, we often observe that it is accompanied by a hierarchy gap between the perpetrator and the victim. And so it is not uncommon for the career of those affected to depend – at least felt – on whether they talk about it or not. Imagine young scientists whose supervisor hassled them. If they say something, it can destroy their career before it even begins. Those affected are often not even financially able to defend themselves. The question is: could you afford a lawyer if you needed it? Even if you don’t know how it will end in the end? Another reason is that you know how often such cases are dealt with.

How come?

The reactions today are still not particularly positive in many respects. Affected people often have to ask themselves questions like: Didn’t you perhaps provoke that? Or: You must have misinterpreted that. The victims are given a feeling of guilt if they don’t already have it, and their own perception is denied. In the professional context, small groups often form within a company or team, which side with either the perpetrator or the victim. In the end, it usually works out that the affected person leaves the company and not the perpetrator.

This means that most cases of sexual harassment in the workplace probably go unreported by the victims. But if they do, what is your experience of how companies deal with it?

The General Equal Treatment Act, the AGG, provides for a variety of steps. It is by no means about terminating the perpetrator directly. Rather, those responsible, usually the HR department, should consider: Does he or she need training or coaching? Does the affected person need care? Can we put the two in different departments so things can even out? There are possibilities. But I think there is so much uncertainty and fear around this topic because there are so many taboos around it and the potential for a company’s reputation to be at stake. That is why attempts are often made to sweep cases under the carpet. Also for reasons of ignorance and excessive demands on the actually responsible authorities.

How do you mean that?

I have often experienced that the people who are actually legally responsible for it have never dealt with the topic. Some don’t even know the AGG or interpret it in an abstruse way.

Sometimes it’s hard to define what sexual harassment is. If a complaint report states soberly: “He touched her arm and back”, then one could also say that that’s nothing.

No, the AGG is very specific and clear on the definition of sexual harassment. It states that actions that in any way create a climate of fear or humiliation are impermissible. It’s not just about physical assaults, but also about comments, about the sending of sexualized images, about looks. So it’s really very broad. And it is important that the subjective perception of the person concerned is what counts and not the intention of the action. That is, if a person says that I felt harassed by this behavior, then it was harassment, regardless of whether it was intentional or not. It also doesn’t matter if it happened at the bowling alley or anywhere. If this was a work event, the AGG applies.

I could imagine that young companies in particular are not aware of this. Do you mean the Dealing with sexual assault is for startups a special challenge?

Yes. And that is also because the start-up scene is still is male dominated. And that private and professional things blur more quickly here when you feel connected in a friendly manner in a team that is still small. You think: “Oh, XY, he would never do that”. But what if he does?

So what are your tips for startups right now?

It is important to deal with the topic before the child falls into the well. A lot of people come to me when something happens. But it is better to deal with it preventively. Any Code of Conduct is wonderful. But if there’s nothing behind it, it doesn’t help anyone. When you build a company, you have to be consistent in saying from the start: This is a non-discriminatory space. Once you start sweeping things under the rug, you’ve lost.

Sometimes when people talk about #MeToo, they say, “It wasn’t like that before. That didn’t exist there.”

I see it differently: it just wasn’t talked about in the past. Or it was: “Oh, men are just like that!” Through this discourse over the last ten years, we are now slowly getting to the point where the topic of sexual harassment in the workplace is being lifted a bit in the sense that it is addressed. In my experience, there is still a long way to go.