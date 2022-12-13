The Treasury intends to expand the base of retail investors in BTPs. This is what Davide Iacovoni, head of the Public Debt Department at the Treasury Department of the Economy Ministry said. In a speech at the presentation of the book ‘The management of financial and climatic risks’, Iacovoni answered a question on private savings, according to what was reported by the Il Sole 24 Ore-Radiocor agency, stating that it will be important to “recompose the basis of investors with the exit from Quantitative Easing (QE) in the coming months”.

“The issue of Italian private savings is a very relevant topic. Over time, the share of direct private ownership has decreased but now we are entering a different context. We have tried, even with ad hoc products, to attract a certain interest, and if you look at the most recent data, some trend reversal is manifesting itself: although the underlying debt has risen a lot, seeing that the percentage rises too is a good sign. And more will need to be done: we are working both on products and on issuance methodologies, to be able to further increase the retail base and it will be an aspect on which interaction with the rating agencies will be important”.

Davide Iacovoni’s words refer to the issue, much debated in Italy, relating to the channeling of Italian household savings towards the Italian public debt.

In recent days there has been talk of the Meloni government’s goal of launching an autarkic BTP – as anticipated by the newspaper La Repubblicano -, i.e. a BTP dedicated to Italians only, which can encourage savers to participate more importantly in the acquisition of debt made in Italy public.

“A little Btp Italia and a little future Btp – wrote La Repubblica a few days ago – in addition, with the tax advantages of the Pir, the individual savings plans that do not charge capital gains and other levies for those who keep them in portfolio at least five years”.

An explanation of why and of the form that the autarkic BTP would have was given to the newspaper by Giulio Centemero himself, promoter of the idea, who had already presented during the last legislature a bill close to the idea that the League is returning to to caress: precisely that of special Treasury bills.

So much so that, as soon as the new legislature began, Centemero proposed as the first signatory the “Regulations for the issue of special long-term Treasury bonds”, assigned last November 10 in the referent seat of the House Budget Commission.

“The aim is to get citizens to invest – Centemero told La Repubblica – just think that cash on current accounts is equal to seven times the Pnrr: if even half of it could be channeled into the real economy, the effect would be enormous ”.

La Repubblica underlines that no decision would have been taken in this sense: the maxi tax discount of this hypothetical instrument is also highlighted here, which would combine the “characteristics of existing vouchers designed for retail” with the “tax advantages of PIR, individual savings plans (generally made up of mutual funds, but not only): therefore, no taxation on capital gains”.

“In addition, deduction from income (therefore from Irpef, because they are instruments reserved for natural persons) of 30% of the invested capital, up to a maximum of 30 thousand euros”.

As Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti himself said, the hope of the Meloni government is the “direct involvement of Italian savers”.

In the hearing on the programmatic lines of the Ministry that he leads, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti clearly addressed the issue of the Italian public debt:

“We are very keen on the participation of Italian savers in the purchase of the country’s public debt,” Giorgetti said in his speech two days ago.