Public debt, every Italian has a liability of 48 thousand euros

Public debt, Italy reaches over 2,880 billion euros

Il public debt in Italy continues to rise from month to month, negatively updating its own record. In April in fact the figure rises to share 2,881.6 billion, 21.8 more than the previous month. He reveals it Bank of Italy explaining that the result is the result of a series of factors.

First, the growth of Treasury liquidity (equal to 10.9 billion) and the general government borrowing requirement (9.1 billion). To have also engraved theeffect of the discounts and premiums on issue and redemptionof the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and the change in exchange rates (equal to 1.8 billion).

