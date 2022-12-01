Home Business Public debt, Messina (Intesa): ‘ensure that capital abroad is invested in Italian government bonds’
Public debt made in Italy, the number one of Intesa SanPaolo Carlo Messina gives an interview to the newspaper La Stampa, acknowledging that “there is the problem of public debt”. A problem which, however, “can be managed intelligently: compared to 2 and a half trillion in public debt, we have 10 trillion in wealth. The country is strong”, says the CEO of Intesa, confirming his unwavering faith in the solidity of the Italian economy.

Messina addresses various issues and suggests, among other things, to “think carefully about capital abroad”.

What do you mean? Not a tax shield, the journalist points out: “I don’t think he wants to offer us a tax shield…” underlines Gabriele De Stefani of La Stampa.

To which the CEO of Intesa replies:

“I think it would be fair to have that money invested in Italian government bonds. Do you have two billion abroad? One you invest in securities of your country. Just as those pension funds that allocate 90% of their resources abroad should invest more in government bonds. While we are witnessing cases in which foreign companies buy Italian ones thanks also to our savings”.

Carlo Messina also said that “the future is digital, not cash: this is the direction in which to go. Tax evasion is a scourge, which among other things negatively affects the debt-GDP ratio”.

