Primary leftovers e growth sustained will be essential to ensure the sustainability of the debt public Italian. To highlight this are the experts of Scope Ratings in a report on Italy in which they note how the higher financing costs will limit the fiscal room for maneuver of the next government.

According to what emerged from theanalysesan improvement of the 2% of Pil in the primary balance budget to stay within the limit of 3% of deficit Tue Maastricht. “We expect Italy’s debt ratio (BBB + / Stable) falls this year to around 146% of GDP from 150% in 2021 on a real economic growth of around 3.2% despite a significant weakening of prospects in the second half of this year due to the energy crisis. However, from next year, more moderate and nominal GDP growth higher interest rates will weigh on further reductions in the debt / GDP ratio.

Italy’s lending rates have increased substantially over the past 12 months, with the yield on 10-year government bonds rising to over 4.5% from less than 0.6% in the summer of last year, levels that have not been seen since 2013 ″. Italy’s interest payments will rise to around 4% of GDP this year from 3.6% in 2021, or by more than € 10 billion to around € 75 billion, mainly due to cost increases by the large percentage from inflation-linked bonds, which represent more than 10% of the stock of outstanding government debt securities.

I ratesnotes the Scope Ratings report, are increasing for all economy dell’eurozonebut their impact is more serious for highly indebted countries such as Italy: the BTP / Bund spread increased by about 100 basis points from January to 250 basis points, adding to the pressures on financial markets, domestic and international politics and economic challenges that Italy faces after last month’s elections.

In short, theItalia will have to point to the growth in a rapidly worsening macroeconomic scenario, which considerably increases the difficulty ratio of the financial choices that the new Meloni-led government will have to make. One more reason to study in depth the warning and data released by Scope Ratings.

Scope Ratings estimates GDP growth of around 0.5% next year, a rebound of 1.5% in 2024 and only around 1% in subsequent years. “This underlines the need for the new government to comply with, if not reinforce, the growth-friendly reforms of the Mario Draghi administration and maintain a process of gradual fiscal consolidation to ensure the sustainability of the Italian public debt”.