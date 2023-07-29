Public gaming, between the renewal of concessions and review of the network

Concessions expiring after nine years with no certainties, different rules from region to region, no visibility on the future distribution of the network and bare-bones training. Under these conditions, it is certainly not child’s play to manage public lotteries, a sector that employs around 150,000 people. But a difficult feat in an industry that has been waiting for years to a reorganization that could come with the fiscal delegation. All good then. Not really because so far there hasn’t been a real discussion table on public gaming between the government and companies in the sector. And the risk today is to carry out a truncated reform. Or worse still, to damage the companies in the sector and even the public coffers. But let’s go step by step.

Tax delegation

The reform could arrive as early as mid-August. But there is some apprehension among sector operators. “Article 13 of the fiscal delegation speaks of rationalisation, concentration and specialization of the offer and gives perhaps correct principles which, however, if read and defined incorrectly, can arouse the concern of the most important part of the sector, which is that of generalist network, which is made up of tobacconists and bars”, he explains Geronimo Cardia, president of Acadi, the Association of Public Gaming Concessionaires .

“In that passage it is said that when the distribution on the territory is redefined, it will be necessary to respond to these criteria. So first of all it is clear that the intention of the legislator is to redefine the distribution on the territory. The point is how because the risk is that with the change there is not a balanced distribution between generalist and specialized points”, he specifies.

What games exist

In fact, there is currently an offer of state products which is made available by two types of merchants: on the one hand the specialized network within which only and exclusively gaming products are sold, on the other the generalist network such as bars and tobacconists where other goods are also on sale. “It is important for us that this current distribution between specialized and generalist outlets remains and that the offer is not limited to this second type of distributor. All this in the public interest for the protection of the user, the protection of legality, the emergence of undeclared revenue and then the occupation” he adds. After all, the generalist network, as Acadi points out, reaches a greater number of municipalities than the specialized network.

“We represented this alarm bell in the finance commission, but we had to take note that for needs of speed linked to the times that the government has chosen for the tax delegation, all the amendments we had worked on have been eliminated. Hence our concern to avoid errors especially in the decrees legislative delegates that will be in place in the coming weeks and months when we deal with distribution on the territory, we have awareness of the importance of the generalist network, ensuring it the right space in relation to the spacilist network” he specifies.

The different territorial competences

Since 2011 there has been talk of reorganizing the regulated gaming sector with a dozen attempts that ended in nothing. In the reorganization there are essentially two objectives: the first is the territorial aspect, the second is to give stability to the army of public service officers who are the operators of the compartment which is necessary to continue to ground all state products , as they explain from Acadi. And thus allow companies to make investments. “If there is no clarity, an operator cannot recoup investments or plan new ones” continues Cardia.

“The legislator has understood that either you sit down with the Regions to settle the territorial question or the entire concession system ends up in a short circuit”, continues Cardia. But how exactly does this industry work? In practice, the public gaming sector has many types of games from bingo to betting to lotteries plus two different distribution channels (terrestrial and online). The current game categories begin to exist at the beginning of the 2000s when the legislator understood that, in addition to the lottery, there was a demand for gambling that was satisfied by organized crime. Therefore the State develops a regulated offer by presiding over the territory.

In 2011, however, the first regional law arrives which, in exercising title V of the constitution, poses the problem of an exaggerated number of game points in the area. This is where the distance meters from sensitive places started. And here the story got complicated because the region you go to, law you find with different sensitive places ranging from schools, hospitals and even cemeteries, churches and bus stops. “For several years there has been a proliferation of regional regulations which have expanded the number of different places” he explains without any homogeneity.

The rules of the Regions

“But the point is that since the operators are all in charge of a public service, when they went to check in which points of the territory they could open or replace a gaming point, they found the existence of a ban on over 99% of the territory ”, he clarifies. Plus an aggravating circumstance: local regulations have provided for that the new rules were to apply immediately for new openings, while between three and five years were left for pre-existing businesses.

As if that weren’t enough “at the end of the five-year moratorium on pre-existing activities, no company has been able to say I’m in a place where the law allows me to stay on 1% of the territory. So from 2011 onwards we went ahead with extensions and referrals by the Regions ”, adds Cardia. In short, a real local chaos which now, after ten years, the national legislator should put a hand in avoiding damage to companies with tax increases or unbalanced distribution, which also hurts public coffers. Also because the concessions last nine years and are mostly expiring.

The problem is, however, that you cannot compete. According to the Council of State, in fact, the territorial scope must first be defined. And after all who would participate in a tender in which the grounding of game points becomes impossible due to the rules of the Regions? Moreover in a situation where even the banks are becoming more hostile by suddenly and without notice closing the current accounts of these businesses in the wake of the anti-money laundering legislation. In summary, a jungle of regulations, unclear rules and also difficulties in the relationship with credit due to bank de-risking, in addition to the risk around the corner of an increase in taxation. Just enough, precisely, to understand that the reorganization of the sector is by no means child’s play.

