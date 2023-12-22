Home » “Public opinion” of game stocks turned to Red Sea-related hot spots after the market closed and bucked the trend｜Hong Kong stock market weathervane-Mobile Financial Industry
Title: Hong Kong Stock Market Sees Gaming Stocks Plunge and Red Sea Hot Spots Rise

The Hong Kong stock market experienced a turbulent day as gaming stocks took a significant hit, causing a bearish sentiment in the market. Stocks of industry giants Tencent and NetEase plummeted, triggering a chain reaction that affected technology and internet stocks as well. The short-term sentiment quickly turned bearish, with the Hang Seng Stock Index falling 4.37%, the Hang Seng Index falling 1.69%, and the State-owned Enterprises Index falling 2.33%.

The sharp decline in gaming stocks, led by Tencent and NetEase, caused a negative impact on the broader market, as heavyweight technology stocks followed suit. This also had a significant impact on sectors such as film, television, media, and software, while sectors such as medicine, tourism, and securities also weakened.

However, amidst the market turmoil, the hot spots in the Red Sea saw a strong upward move. The shipping port sector continued to advance rapidly, and the two major sectors of oil and gold also rose.

The sudden news about gaming stocks caused a short-term emotional impact, leading to a bearish sentiment. However, some positive voices emerged after the session, suggesting that there may be room for a rebound in subsequent market expectations to improve.

Amidst the market volatility, it is important to note that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute any investment advice and are for reference only. Investors are urged to exercise caution and be wary of the risks involved in the stock market.

