Public procurement as a role model in climate protection?

In order to be able to make qualified decisions in climate policy, information is needed about the emissions associated with various products along their value chains. A recently published study by the Economic Research Institute takes an important step here and calculates the carbon footprint of public procurement. It is becoming clear that the Federal Procurement Act must be tightened up in order to make public procurement (more) sustainable.

In the course of its diverse tasks, the state makes procurements that make up a significant part of the gross domestic product. So far, too little attention has been paid to this public procurement in connection with the achievement of climate goals. Therefore, the economic research institute has in the course of a Study, which was already presented in two previous blog posts, deals with exactly this topic. The aim was on the one hand to quantify the emissions associated with public procurement and on the other hand to establish legal leeway with regard to eco-social procurement practice.

The study results show that the state is an important actor in connection with achieving the climate goals. In the period from 2015 to 2020, public procurement, which accounted for around 18 percent of gross domestic product, triggered annual average global CO2 emissions of 19.5 million tons. The calculated emissions were considered separately in the course of the study according to different aspects.

Large differences in emission intensity and procurement volume between sectors

The study results also allow the emissions from public procurement to be assigned to the different sectors. The following figure shows an analysis at industry level (NACE 1-digit code). There are two factors to consider here:

How emission-intensive is an industry? To answer this question, WIFO calculates the emissions in kg CO2 per €100 of public procurement. Energy supply, mining, transport and warehousing are particularly emission-intensive, followed by the manufacture of goods and construction.

How high is the procurement volume in the respective sectors? This shows that a particularly large amount of public procurement funds flow into the manufacturing of goods, construction, health and social services, information and communication, transport and warehousing sectors.

Prioritizing future investments

The greatest leverage for greening public procurement can be found in those sectors that cause a high level of emissions. This applies above all to the manufacturing, construction and transport sectors.

However, in order to bring public procurement in line with the achievement of the Paris climate goals, it is worth taking a closer look at the sectors, as different products or services are grouped together within one sector. In addition to reducing emissions, it is also necessary to set priorities with regard to necessary future investments or social and health infrastructure, taking into account qualitative and quantitative aspects.

Within the manufacturing of goods sector, procurement causes particularly high CO2 emissions in the following areas: medical and dental apparatus and materials, rail vehicles and pharmaceutical products. Here, the savings potential can be assessed differently. While relevant potential savings can result from medical and dental equipment and pharmaceutical products through health promotion, qualitatively better diagnoses and more targeted treatments (e.g. no prescription of drugs with overlapping active ingredients), investments will be necessary in the area of ​​rail vehicles for the traffic turnaround.

The construction industry occupies a special position here. On the one hand, emissions can be reduced by reducing, adapting or ceasing construction activity itself (number and size of buildings, expressways or motorways) or by using (more) climate-friendly building materials. On the other hand, activities in the construction industry can also have an emission-reducing effect on other areas. For example, investments in a climate-neutral building stock reduce emissions for space heating, the expansion of rail infrastructure helps to reduce emissions in the major problem area of ​​traffic.

Combine ecological and social criteria in the Federal Procurement Act

In order to subject public procurement to mandatory ecological criteria, the Federal Procurement Act needs to be tightened up. Not only ecological, but also social criteria must be applied in the future when public contracts are awarded.

Therefore, the mandatory inclusion of ecological criteria should be introduced at the suitability criteria level. This means that only companies that can show good values ​​here would be considered for the award of contracts. Not only should the end product be analyzed in relation to these criteria, but the respective supply chains should also be taken into account. On the social criteria side, customer liability for subcontractors must be anchored in the Public Procurement Act. In addition, further social and ecological criteria are to be anchored at the level of the award criteria in the Federal Procurement Act. This is to ensure that public contracts are awarded to those companies that make the best possible efforts to comply with social and ecological standards. An advice center is to be set up to support companies and public clients. In addition, the public procurement practice should be evaluated annually with regard to social and ecological criteria and the legal leeway must be used immediately, i.e. before a decision is made to tighten up the Federal Procurement Act, in order to make public procurement sustainable.

Change by design, not by disaster!

The longer we wait, the less time we have to achieve the climate goals or the more drastic the cuts would have to be for the socio-ecological turnaround to succeed. It is therefore important to implement simple and necessary solutions immediately in order to buy us more time for more complicated problems. Aligning public procurement with social and ecological criteria is an important and necessary step, but many more are needed. In order to take these further steps in a targeted manner, a data-based basis for decision-making is required, to which the present WIFO study makes an important contribution.