Public prosecutor discontinues investigations against alleged RBB whistleblower

ASTRID VELLGUTH/AFP via Getty Images

How did Business Insider uncover the affair of waste and nepotism at Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB)? In a criminal complaint, the supervisory board of the Berlin trade fair company suspected that a former manager had been the whistleblower.

Now the public prosecutor’s office has stopped the investigation against ex-fair boss Christian Göke. It is said that none of the suspicions turned out to be reliable.

However, the procedure could still have consequences: Because obviously the trade fair made untrue statements in its criminal complaint in order to provoke a procedure.

The public prosecutor’s office in Berlin has closed an investigation against the former managing director of the Berlin trade fair company, Christian Göke, said a spokeswoman for the authorities. The supervisory board of the state-owned company had previously accused his ex-manager of betrayal of secrets in a criminal complaint. Accordingly, Göke Business Insider is said to have punctured a central document that then triggered the scandal about waste and nepotism at Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB).

It is correct: In June 2022, Business Insider published a consulting contract from December 2020 between the trade fair company and the husband of the then RBB director Patricia Schlesinger. What was piquant about it was that Wolf-Dieter Wolf, who was chairman of the supervisory board at the time, was involved in the selection of the media coach, although he was also the head of the administrative board of RBB and therefore Schlesinger’s controller.

Did the trade fair supervisory board deliberately suspect the ex-manager wrongly?

While the public prosecutor’s office is still investigating Schlesinger, her husband and Wolf on suspicion of taking advantage and infidelity, the suspicion against Göke turned out to be unfounded. Investigations revealed that the trade fair had apparently made statements against its better knowledge in order to criminally incriminate Göke and to provoke proceedings against him. In the advertisement, Messe Göke accused Göke of having sent e-mails with business secrets to his private inbox – although this was common practice in the company. The process could have consequences for Wolf and Co. Because: A false suspicion can be punished according to paragraph 164 of the penal code with a prison sentence of up to ten years.

Felt affair like the RBB? Expert opinion recommends the immediate release of the Berlin trade fair boss

Looking back: In 1999, Göke moved from Messe Frankfurt to the capital. Within 20 years, the manager from the state-owned company formed a global heavyweight in the trade fair industry. One of the highlights was the International Consumer Electronics Fair (IFA). After an internal dispute with the Green Economics Senator Ramona Pop about the application for the International Motor Show (IAA) in Berlin, Göke left at the end of 2020 and has been managing the family office of ex-Hertha BSC President Werner Gegenbauer since then.

Husband of RBB director Patricia Schlesinger should get 72,000 euros for media training

Göke’s successor was the former real estate manager Martin Ecknig, a close friend of Wolf’s. Ecknig didn’t seem really suitable for the job. In any case, he did not meet the requirement profile for the position. Nevertheless, Wolf pushed his confidant through the application process. To make up for his lack of media experience, Wolf Ecknig provided a consultant he knew: Schlesinger’s husband, Gerhard Spörl. The former “Spiegel” journalist was initially to receive exactly 72,000 euros for this “unique” service.

Media affair: did the broadcast supervisor give the husband of the ARD boss a lucrative consulting job?

When Business Insider revealed this process in mid-2022, a bitter mud fight had been raging behind the scenes for months between leading representatives on the trade fair supervisory board and ex-boss Göke. The camps mutually blamed each other for the then ailing business and the threatened end of the IFA in Berlin. Wolf, Senator for Economics Stephan Schwarz and IHK boss Jan Eder had even commissioned the auditor Deloitte to conduct an investigation for “hygienic and political reasons” in order to find “evidence of possible misconduct” by Göke. Curious: It was only through this investigation report that Business Insider became aware of the consulting contract with Spörl – and the RBB affair got rolling.

At first the trade fair inspectors tried to get in front of Schlesinger and Wolf. In a guest article, IHK boss Eder wrote of the “destructive power of (mostly nebulous) allegations”. Shortly thereafter, the RBB director and the head of the board of directors resigned. As one of the last official acts, Wolf filed a criminal complaint against Göke on behalf of the supervisory board for betraying secrets. Without the desired success.

