Italian public spending breaks through the one-thousand-billion ceiling: the bar stops at 1,029 for 2022, equal to 54.3% of This year’s GDP which will reach 1,890 billion whether the increase over 2021 will really be the expected 3.3%. Figures – written in black and white by the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in the supplementary note to Nadef of November 7 – almost without equal in Europemoreover made up mostly of current expenses, as the EU commission itself did not fail to underline with concern a few days ago.