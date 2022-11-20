Home Business Public spending is over one trillion, a load that no one can cut
Business

Public spending is over one trillion, a load that no one can cut

by admin
Public spending is over one trillion, a load that no one can cut

Italian public spending breaks through the one-thousand-billion ceiling: the bar stops at 1,029 for 2022, equal to 54.3% of This year’s GDP which will reach 1,890 billion whether the increase over 2021 will really be the expected 3.3%. Figures – written in black and white by the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in the supplementary note to Nadef of November 7 – almost without equal in Europemoreover made up mostly of current expenses, as the EU commission itself did not fail to underline with concern a few days ago.

See also  Reggio Emilia squares around the pole of digital innovation

You may also like

Black Friday, here are the laws that protect...

Central Bank Report: A total of 740 billion...

Telemarketing calls, how to report to the Privacy...

Y share funds have successively appeared in public...

Huaxi Securities: The value of the game industry...

Single network in stages and control at the...

Auchan X5 PLUS starts pre-sale, pre-sale price 99,900-117,900-DoNews...

Maneuver, the cut of the tax wedge financed...

The new smart elf #1 Pulse heartbeat version...

do you remember? A shares and the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy