Publishing: Barachini, the anti-fake and copyright guarantor arrives

ROME – The anti-fake news guarantor is born. The news was given by the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alberto Barachini. “From the comparison at national and European level, from the concern for the exponential speed of diffusion of fake news with often very serious consequences and for the growing addiction to violations of the Copyright – he explained – the will was born to give a primary information support, that produced by Press Agencyasking them to equip themselves with the figure of a guarantor, identified in the Dpcm of theJuly 11, 2023 which designs, starting from article 17 of the milleproroghe decree, the reform of the criteria in support of primary information. Today, also in consideration of the request for information on the initiative from the National Press Federation and the National Order of Journalists, I thought it appropriate and constructive to publish an explanatory circular on the website of the Department for Information and Publishing the meaning and purpose of this new figure is transparent”.

Collaboration with management

“The Guarantor – reads the circular – is a figure who is inserts in the organization of the press agency to support the correctness of primary information. It is a garrison collaborative compared to the organs of agency management, who maintain their competences, functions and responsibilities without prejudice. Equally, every journalist retains his role, his ethical duties and his legal responsibility. The aforementioned Dpcm sets out the general purposes that are to be pursued with the provision of the Guarantor: the defending the quality of information, the fight against disinformation and the protection of copyright. The Dpcm leaves the individual Agencies full freedom to define in detail the procedures for inserting the Guarantor within the operational structure of the Agency itself. Equally, it is left to the self-determination of each Agency to concretely identify the personality to whom to entrust the task of Guarantor. The decree outlines the characteristics that this figure must possess. Failure to previously belong to the Guarantor’s Agency is a function of the greatest possible independence of the person chosen in carrying out his/her duties”.